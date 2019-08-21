Bolivar High School soccer coach Steve Fast is hoping to see the lessons his team learned last year pay off this year as the team readies for its 2019 schedule.
“We struggled at times with our team chemistry, and we had a very difficult time scoring goals,” he said. “We were competitive in most games, but just could not get over the top on a consistent basis.”
The team saw an 8-13 finish last year. Looking ahead, Fast said the Liberators hope to lean on their experienced leadership, including from seniors Dylan Rowell and Quenton Hoffman, both anticipated starters in the midfield.
“We are still a relatively young team, and we are looking for our seniors to help guide and lead our younger players on and off the field,” he said. “We will be emphasizing a lot on leadership and being a great teammate this season. Hopefully that will show on the field as we progress through the season.”
Joining Rowell and Hoffman is returning defender Luke Richards, a sophomore who last year earned all-district and all-conference honors as a freshman.
In total, four midfielders, two defenders and a goalkeeper return for the Liberators, including sophomore midfielders Lathan Martin and River Adams, sophomore defender Noah Tull and junior goalkeeper Raif Fullerton.
The team is without Travis Bradley and Mason Taylor; both graduated after two years as starters on defense.
“We were very young last year and took some lumps over the course of the season,” Fast said. “I feel that will only make our guys stronger this year, and we should be more able to handle the pressures and physicality of the varsity season better this year.”
This year’s forwards should also help the team improve over last year, Fast said. The team is eyeing Zach and Christian Warwick, Trevor Nelson, Mason Bethards and Nathan McClellan for the spots.
“Another key for us this year is goal scoring,” he said. “We feel the forwards we have this year can produce multiple scoring chances, and we believe we will be able to produce many more goals than last season.”
That added help from the forwards should have an effect across the team, he said.
“This, in turn, will take some pressure off the defense and allow for a more consistent game offensively and defensively for us,” he said.
Looking over the schedule, Fast said while Willard and Marshfield tend to be key rivalries, the team has every game circled in its calendar. The Liberators scrimmage at home 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, before opening their season with a jamboree at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Camdenton.
“We play a tough schedule with several schools being much bigger than us,” Fast said. “It is good to play good competition. It will help us prepare for districts better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.