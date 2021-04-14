Let the games begin

The Bolivar Recreation and Aquatic Center celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday, April 8.
The center’s staff welcomed community members to tour the facility, watch demonstrations and enter drawings for door prizes. They served hot dogs and chips, and the first 100 kids received a gift.
“We are so pleased with the community engagement,” city administrator Tracy Slagle said after the event. “The staff at the rec center is so enthusiastic and dedicated to providing quality programs.”
Slagle said the center’s initial success has been a group effort.
She said the city’s public works department has “been a huge asset in painting, cleaning and upgrading lights for energy efficiency.”
“The community participation in sports programming has exceeded our first year expectations,” Slagle said. “I think the community is truly confirming that the aldermen made the right decision expanding the health and wellness components of the city parks department by investing in the recreation and aquatics building.”
The Ozarks Regional YMCA shuttered the doors of the former Roy Blunt YMCA, located at 1710 W. Broadway Ave., in the wake of ongoing financial struggles and the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The City of Bolivar finalized its purchase of the lease on the building and its fitness equipment for $575,000 the following October. The city formally unlocked the building’s doors and welcomed the community to use the re-opened fitness center in January.
This spring, the center has brought back youth sports programs and country dances to the community.
And more is set to come. The aquatic center, which remained closed last season, will open for water aerobics, lap swimming and river walking on Monday, April 19, and open swim is set to begin Friday, April 30.
Find more information about the center online at bolivar.mo.us/parks-recreation3/ and on the Bolivar Recreation & Aquatic Center Facebook page.
