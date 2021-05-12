Let the graduations commence

After a year of delayed ceremonies and postponed celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk County’s classes of 2021 are preparing for a return to normal as school districts are set to host upcoming in-person graduations.
This week, the county's first graduates of the year will receive their degrees, as four public school districts and one university — Bolivar R-1, Fair Play R-2, Humansville R-4, Marion C. Early R-5 and Southwest Baptist University — prepare for weekend commencement services.
Area high school commencements are planned for the following dates:
Fair Play High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the school gymnasium.
Humansville High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the high school gymnasium.
Marion C. Early High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, in the high school gymnasium.
Bolivar High School, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the high school.
Pleasant Hope High School, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, on the football field, weather permitting.
Halfway High School, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the new gymnasium.
SBU commencements set for May 14-15
SBU will host five ceremonies — three undergraduate ceremonies on Friday, May 14, and two graduate ceremonies on Saturday, May 15 — in order to comply with health department guidelines for gathering sizes.
The ceremonies will be in the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness Center on the Bolivar campus, according to a news release.
• The opening ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Friday for bachelor degree recipients from the Geneva Casebolt College of Arts and Sciences and the Robert W. Plaster College of Business.
• The bachelor degree recipients from the College of Professional Programs and the College of Health Professions will participate in the ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
• The Associate Degrees ceremony for all colleges is at 6 p.m. Friday.
• The Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Business Administration ceremony is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
• The Master of Arts in Christian Ministry and Graduate Education Programs ceremony is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commencement speakers for the undergraduate ceremonies will feature Patricia N. Long ’73 and Tami Glessner ’04, the release stated.
Long, who will speak at the bachelor degree ceremonies, retired from Baker University after eight successful years as Baker’s first female president, the release stated. Since retiring from Baker, she has been committed to working on projects that make a difference in people’s lives, mentoring young professionals, consulting and public speaking.
Glessner will be the featured speaker at the associate degree ceremony, the release stated. Glessner, DNP, RN, has been a registered nurse for 17 years — 13 as a pediatric nurse and the last four in academia. She has worked with the associate of nursing students at SBU for the past four years and loves the time spent teaching and mentoring them, both spiritually and academically.
Award presentations will include the student Life Beautiful Awards and the Orien B. Hendrex Distinguished Teacher Award, the release stated, in addition to the 352 undergraduate diplomas to be awarded.
Speakers for the graduate ceremonies include Brooke Dudley ’12, ’19 for the 10 a.m. ceremony and Richard L. Asbill ’14 for the 1 p.m. ceremony.
Since graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Dudley has worked in the field of software development, the release stated. After six years as a software tester and business analyst at Jack Henry and Associates, Dudley began working at the Classy Llama, an eCommerce company based in Springfield, and has been the project manager for 20-plus clients in the 2 1/2years she has been there.
Asbill has been in education for 26 years and currently serves as the superintendent of schools for Cassville R-IV School District, the release stated. Prior to his 21 years of central office experience, Asbill served as an agriculture education/science teacher and FFA advisor.
The graduate ceremonies also will include the awarding of 240 graduate diplomas, the release stated.
Face coverings are required for all graduates and guests attending commencement and while on the SBU campus. A livestream of the commencement ceremonies will be available.
For more information about the commencement ceremonies, please visit sbuniv.edu/academics/commencement/ or email the Office of the Provost at provostoffice@SBUniv.edu.
