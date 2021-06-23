Let the shows begin: Fair opens Thursday

The Polk County Fair and Junior Livestock Show kicked off its 74th return Thursday evening, June 17, following a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. At the top of the billing were the horse, sheep, dog and dairy shows.
The following results are printed as they were provided to the BH-FP.
HORSE SHOW
Stick Horse
Kinsley Watson, Emmett Sukovaty
Lead Line
Kinsley Watson, Emmett Sukovaty
Ponies at Halter 52” and under
Jordan Tucker, 1st; Grace Heryford, 2nd; Emmett Sukovaty, 3rd; Hope Heryford
Mares at Halter – Gaited
Jordan Tucker, 1st; Katie Dotson, 2nd
Mares at Halter – Stock
Ellie Samek, 1st
Geldings at Halter – Gaited
Michaela Turner, 1st; Katie Dotson, 2nd
Geldings at Halter – Stock
Ryan Wells, 1st; Jordan Tucker, 2nd; Hope Heryford, 3rd; Katie Dotson; Emma Hancock
Showmanship at Halter 13 & under
Jordan Tucker, 1st; Emma Hancock, 2nd; Katie Dotson, 3rd; Ryan Wells; Grace Heryford
Showmanship at Halter 14 and over
Hope Heryford, 1st
Gaited Pleasure
Jordan Tucker, 1st
Ranch Pleasure
Hope Heryford, 1st, blue ribbon; Ryan Wells, 2nd, red ribbon; Ellie Samek, 3rd, white ribbon; Katie Dotson; Jordan Tucker; Emma Hancock
Horsemanship 13 & under
Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon; Ellie Samek, 2nd, red ribbon; Emma Hancock, 3rd, white ribbon
Horsemanship 14 & over
Hope Heryford, 1st, blue ribbon
Trail
Hope Heryford, 1st;, blue ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 2nd, red ribbon; Ryan Wells, 3rd, white ribbon; Emma Hancock, 4th; Ellie Samek, 5th
English Pleasure 13 & under
Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon
English Equitation 13 & under
Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon
Egg & Spoon
Hope Heryford, 1st, blue ribbon; Ryan Wells, 2nd, red ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 3rd, white ribbon; Katie Dotson; Emma Hancock; Ellie Samek
Ride a Buck
Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 2nd, red ribbon; Hope Heryford, 3rd, white ribbon; Ellie Samek, 4th
SHEEP SHOW
Junior Showman – Hadley Artz
Senior Showman – Peyton Artz
Dorper
Brier Day – 6 blue ribbons, 6-1st place; Imy Manning, blue ribbon, 2nd place
Grand Champion Ram – Brier Day; Grand & Reserve Champion Ewe – Brier Day
Cross Bred
Boston Hartman, 3 blue ribbons, 3-1st place; Kennedy Hartman, 3 blue ribbons, 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place; Peyton Artz, blue ribbon, 1st place; Emmerson Hartman, blue ribbon, 4th place
Grand Champion Ewe – Peyton Artz; Reserve Champion Ewe – Kennedy Hartman
Grand & Reserve Champion Ram – Boston Hartman
Hampshire
Reese Wilson –8 blue ribbons, 6 -1st place, 2 -2nd place.
Beckett Hayter – 10 blue ribbons, 2-1st place, 4-2nd place, 2-3rd place, 2-4th place
Grand Champion Ram – Beckett Hayter; Reserve Grand Champion Ram – Reese Wilson; Grand Champion Ewe – Reese Wilson; Reserve Grand Champion Ewe – Reese Wilson
Other
Maggie Anderson – 8 blue ribbons, 1st place, 6- 2nd place, 4th place; Ashtyn Anderson-10 blue ribbons, 8-1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place
Grand & Reserve Champion Ewe – Ashtyn Anderson
Market Lambs
Hadley Artz, blue ribbon, 1st place; Hayden Artz, blue ribbon, 2nd place
Grand Champion – Hadley Artz; Reserve Champion – Hayden Artz
DOG SHOW
Longest Stay – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, red ribbon, 2nd
Best Movement – Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 1st; Kentley Rieder, red ribbon, 2nd
Senior Showmanship – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon 2nd
Pre-Novice 2nd year dog – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 2nd
Dog Jumping – Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 1st; Kentley Rieder, red ribbon, 2nd
Best Handler – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, red ribbon, 2nd
Fastest Recall – blue ribbon, 1st; Kentley Rieder, red ribbon, 2nd
DAIRY SHOW
Junior Showman – Unity Pritchard
Senior Showman – Kadence Babbitt
Brown Swiss
Unity Pritchard, blue ribbon, 1st place
Junior Champion Female – Unity Pritchard; Grand Champion Female – Unity Pritchard
Holstein
Ellie Samek – blue ribbon, 1st place; Garrett Samek – 2 blue ribbons, 2- 1st place; Harmony Pritchard, blue ribbon, 1st place; Sirinity Pritchard, red ribbon, 2nd place; Kadence Babbitt, blue ribbon, 1st place
Junior Champion Female – Ellie Samek; Grand Champion Female – Ellie Samek; Reserve Champion Female – Garrett Samek
