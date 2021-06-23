You have permission to edit this article.
Let the shows begin: Fair opens Thursday

2A-3A-Fair THURSDAY-MUST RUN-DSC_8924.jpeg

 

The Polk County Fair and Junior Livestock Show kicked off its 74th return Thursday evening, June 17, following a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. At the top of the billing were the horse, sheep, dog and dairy shows.

The following results are printed as they were provided to the BH-FP.

Scenes from Thursday at the fair

HORSE SHOW

Stick Horse

Kinsley Watson, Emmett Sukovaty

 

Lead Line

Kinsley Watson, Emmett Sukovaty

 

Ponies at Halter 52” and under

Jordan Tucker, 1st; Grace Heryford, 2nd; Emmett Sukovaty, 3rd; Hope Heryford

 

Mares at Halter – Gaited

Jordan Tucker, 1st; Katie Dotson, 2nd

 

Mares at Halter – Stock

Ellie Samek, 1st

 

Geldings at Halter – Gaited

Michaela Turner, 1st; Katie Dotson, 2nd

 

Geldings at Halter – Stock

Ryan Wells, 1st; Jordan Tucker, 2nd; Hope Heryford, 3rd; Katie Dotson; Emma Hancock

 

Showmanship at Halter 13 & under

Jordan Tucker, 1st; Emma Hancock, 2nd; Katie Dotson, 3rd; Ryan Wells; Grace Heryford

 

Showmanship at Halter 14 and over

Hope Heryford, 1st

 

Gaited Pleasure

Jordan Tucker, 1st

 

Ranch Pleasure

Hope Heryford, 1st, blue ribbon; Ryan Wells, 2nd, red ribbon; Ellie Samek, 3rd, white ribbon; Katie Dotson; Jordan Tucker; Emma Hancock

 

Horsemanship 13 & under

Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon; Ellie Samek, 2nd, red ribbon; Emma Hancock, 3rd, white ribbon

 

Horsemanship 14 & over

Hope Heryford, 1st, blue ribbon

 

Trail

Hope Heryford, 1st;, blue ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 2nd, red ribbon; Ryan Wells, 3rd, white ribbon; Emma Hancock, 4th; Ellie Samek, 5th

 

English Pleasure 13 & under

Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon

 

English Equitation 13 & under

Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon

 

Egg & Spoon

Hope Heryford, 1st, blue ribbon; Ryan Wells, 2nd, red ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 3rd, white ribbon; Katie Dotson; Emma Hancock; Ellie Samek

 

Ride a Buck

Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 2nd, red ribbon; Hope Heryford, 3rd, white ribbon; Ellie Samek, 4th

 

 

 

SHEEP SHOW

Junior Showman – Hadley Artz

Senior Showman – Peyton Artz

 

Dorper

Brier Day – 6 blue ribbons, 6-1st place; Imy Manning, blue ribbon, 2nd place

Grand Champion Ram – Brier Day; Grand & Reserve Champion Ewe – Brier Day

 

Cross Bred

Boston Hartman, 3 blue ribbons, 3-1st place; Kennedy Hartman, 3 blue ribbons, 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place; Peyton Artz, blue ribbon, 1st place; Emmerson Hartman, blue ribbon, 4th place

Grand Champion Ewe – Peyton Artz; Reserve Champion Ewe – Kennedy Hartman

Grand & Reserve Champion Ram – Boston Hartman

 

Hampshire

Reese Wilson –8 blue ribbons,  6 -1st place, 2 -2nd place.

Beckett Hayter – 10 blue ribbons, 2-1st place, 4-2nd place, 2-3rd place, 2-4th place

Grand Champion Ram – Beckett Hayter; Reserve Grand Champion Ram – Reese Wilson; Grand Champion Ewe – Reese Wilson; Reserve Grand Champion Ewe – Reese Wilson

 

Other

Maggie Anderson – 8 blue ribbons, 1st place, 6- 2nd place, 4th place; Ashtyn Anderson-10 blue ribbons, 8-1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place

Grand & Reserve Champion Ewe – Ashtyn Anderson

 

Market Lambs

Hadley Artz, blue ribbon, 1st place; Hayden Artz, blue ribbon, 2nd place

Grand Champion – Hadley Artz; Reserve Champion – Hayden Artz

DOG SHOW

Longest Stay – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, red ribbon, 2nd

Best Movement – Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 1st; Kentley Rieder, red ribbon, 2nd

Senior Showmanship – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon 2nd

Pre-Novice 2nd year dog – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 2nd

Dog Jumping – Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 1st; Kentley Rieder, red ribbon, 2nd

Best Handler – Kentley Rieder, blue ribbon, 1st; Ryan Wells, red ribbon, 2nd

Fastest Recall – blue ribbon, 1st; Kentley Rieder, red ribbon, 2nd

DAIRY SHOW

Junior Showman – Unity Pritchard

Senior Showman – Kadence Babbitt

Brown Swiss

Unity Pritchard, blue ribbon, 1st place

Junior Champion Female – Unity Pritchard; Grand Champion Female – Unity Pritchard

 

Holstein

Ellie Samek –  blue ribbon, 1st place; Garrett Samek – 2 blue ribbons, 2- 1st place; Harmony Pritchard, blue ribbon, 1st place; Sirinity Pritchard, red ribbon, 2nd place; Kadence Babbitt, blue ribbon, 1st place

Junior Champion Female – Ellie Samek; Grand Champion Female – Ellie Samek; Reserve Champion Female – Garrett Samek

