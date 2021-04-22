Ozarks farmers and suburbanites alike treasure living in the country.
They don’t always agree, though, on what rural living ought to allow. City-bred folk, for example, may object more vigorously than farmers to the pungent odor of “natural” fertilizer spread on pastures, the incessant bawling of a momma cow separated from her calf or the dust stirred up by combining soybeans.
My late, city-born South Dakota bride, for example, commented frequently on the odor of cow manure wafting across the road from our neighbor’s cattle herd. I never even noticed it until she said something, and all I had to say was, “Smells like home.”
Of course, every sweet scent has its limits. I well recall my first time past a cattle feedlot outside Garden City, Kansas. I could sniff what was ahead well before I saw the pens, and I hurried by as quickly as possible. It was the same my first time through Dalhart, Texas, but after a few trips, I got used to it. The last time I was through the Panhandle, though, I was assailed by mile after mile of some unfamiliar chemical smell — way worse than cow manure.
Closer to home, I sometimes find my serenity sullied by the drone of combines in nearby wheat and soybean fields, the unmistakeable fragrance of poultry litter on those same fields, or the bawling of cattle in the sale barn pens a mile northwest as the crow flies.
But, I find day after day of farm noises and odors much less objectionable than one hour in the heart of any big city with its omnipresent stink and drone.
City folks may love it, and they can have it.
That’s all we want outside the big city, too — the smells and sounds of our own industry.
And, we’re not alone.
I recently read that senators in France have passed a law protecting the "sensory heritage" of its rural areas, as a response to complaints about the noises and smells typical of the countryside.
Joël Giraud, minister for rural affairs, celebrated the adoption of the law to "define and protect the sensory heritage of the French countryside" as something useful in "preventing disagreements between neighbors.”
The story cited as a case in point the “Maurice the rooster 2019 trial,” held after neighbors complained about the rooster’s early morning crowing. A court in western France ultimately rejected the neighbors' complaints of noise pollution and ordered them to pay around $1,200 in damages.
The neighbors were city-dwellers who only visited Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron a few times a year. The mayor of Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron told reporters the verdict was "common sense, the rooster cry is a French tradition that needs to be preserved."
Maurice’s case may not be a precedent for establishing farmer rights on this side of the pond, but I tip my hat to the French for recognizing the intrinsic values of rural living.
I suppose, I salute them too, because I have roosters who awaken me well before dawn, as do some of my neighbors.
Spend a night in my neighborhood, and you’ll know you’re in the country, though town is just across the neighbor’s field. Likewise, those folks in apartments across that field can know country living is just outside their doorsteps, too.
It’s their heritage, too.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
