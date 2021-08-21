Southwest Baptist University will soon be under new leadership, following the election of its 26th president.
The university announced Friday, Aug. 20, that its Board of Trustees unanimously elected Richard J. Melson, Ph.D., as the next president — effective Saturday, Sept. 7.
"Dr. Melson is a conservative evangelical Christian leader with experience in Christian higher education, pastoral ministry and executive leadership,” SBU board chair Eddie Bumpers said via a university news release. “He is deeply committed to providing a Christ-centered education and wholeheartedly aligns with SBU’s mission, vision, values and statement of faith. He is poised to bring innovation and creativity for positioning SBU to thrive during a challenging time for higher education, particularly Christian higher education.”
The release noted Melson was introduced to SBU faculty, staff, students and guests during an announcement event on the Bolivar campus Friday, Aug. 20, after a Thursday, Aug. 19, meeting “in which the unanimous vote of the board affirmed the unanimous vote of the presidential search committee.”
“We are eager to meet each of you, to hear your story, and learn what God is doing in your life,” Melson said, per the release. “It is our desire to lead SBU into the future with a shared vision, unite the SBU family, and shepherd, love and serve you. Let us rise to the challenges before us, take hold of the opportunities that await us and partner together to lead SBU to its greatest days ahead.”
The release stated Melson has served as vice president of advancement and associate professor of business administration at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, since 2016. He served as vice president of advancement and external relations at Houghton College and president and CEO of the Willard J. Houghton Foundation from 2012 to 2016.
“At both universities, he led teams through major fundraising campaigns with record-breaking results,” the university said in the release.
He has served in senior leadership positions in business, healthcare, higher education and ministry, including serving on the pastoral staff with John Piper at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at the Resurgence and Mars Hill Church in Seattle, Washington, the release added. He served previously as director of admissions and student recruitment with R. Albert Mohler Jr. at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
The release stated Melson has a doctoral degree in leadership studies from Dallas Baptist University. He holds a master’s degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Bachelor of Arts from Murray State University. He also has completed post-doctoral studies at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education in educational management and advancement leadership.
The release said he and his wife, Tammy, have been married for more than 33 years and have three children. Son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Marisa, live and work in Los Angeles, California. Daughter Hannah is a nurse at Dayton Children’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Son Matthew will be a freshman at Bolivar High School and “loves all things sports and science,” the release added.
“Tammy and I are very excited about the next chapter for our lives and for SBU,” Melson said in the release. “We are grateful to God that he has brought us together for such a time as this. When I read the SBU mission statement, I was struck by each word and its alignment with our commitments and convictions. We are called to serve in a caring, academic community and are passionate about preparing servant leaders to impact the world for Christ.”
The release noted Melson was selected from a pool of about 30 applicants in a nationwide search.
“It has been an honor to chair this committee and serve alongside my fellow trustees and SBU representatives,” the Rev. David Brown, chair of the presidential search committee, said via the release. “My prayer from the beginning has been for our committee to have unity throughout the search process. I am so pleased to tell you that this prayer was answered. The Lord has brought us an individual whose strength emanates from his faith and grounding in Jesus Christ.”
SBU celebrates 144th school year at convocation
Two faculty members and a staff member were honored during SBU’s annual convocation Wednesday, Aug. 18 — the opening of the university’s 144th session.
According to a university news release, convocation “marks the formal beginning of the academic year, a time when campus focuses on SBU’s mission and traditions, and a time to reflect on where SBU has been as an institution and to celebrate its future.”
“We have a whole group of new students beginning their SBU career here,” SBU interim president Brad Johnson said via the release. “Our new students and returning students bring an entirely new, dynamic energy and an overflowing spring of God’s gifts from which we will all benefit.
“While we do not know what this year will bring to us, we do know that we can celebrate the Almighty God who does know the future. As we go throughout this year, I encourage you to peel back the pages of SBU history to discover who we are as an institution, to discover our traditions. And together, let us embrace who the Lord is shaping us to be for the future, for His service and for His glory,” Johnson said.
‘A guy who was blessed’
The tradition of the Orien B. Hendrex Distinguished Teacher Award recipient delivering the convocation address continued with Jason Halverson, the 2021 honoree. The release stated the award recipient is chosen by previous graduating classes and is presented annually to a faculty member “regarded by SBU graduates as a distinguished teacher.”
Halverson joined the SBU faculty in 2003 as an instructor of athletic training and currently serves as tenured assistant professor in the Kinesiology Division, the release noted. He earned his Bachelor of Science in biology with an athletic training minor from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1994. He later received his Master of Arts in physical education, specializing in athletic training from Western Michigan University in 1996.
Halverson then became a board-certified athletic trainer, as well as a licensed athletic trainer and certified strength and conditioning specialist, the release added. Prior to joining the SBU family, he worked as a high school outreach athletic training provider and clinical athletic trainer at K Valley Orthopedics in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He also served as the head athletic trainer for Kalamazoo Kingdom, caring for semi-professional soccer athletes.
Halverson also is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
He and his wife, Rachel, live in Bolivar with their daughter, Brionna, and son, Blake, and attend First Baptist Church of Bolivar.
Halverson’s students say that he is “very knowledgeable and enthusiastic about his course content, and makes learning fun by fostering a relaxed, hands-on environment and experience,” the release stated.
In his address, Halverson expressed his appreciation for the honor as the Hendrex Award recipient and the opportunity to do what he loves, the release noted.
“I have to reflect all the honor that this award represents to God because even after 18 years of doing this, I still feel like a guy who was blessed with doing a profession that he really enjoyed,” Halverson said, per the release. “And now, I’m just sharing that knowledge with people who are interested in learning it.”
The release stated he then engaged the audience in a game of “Simon Says” to demonstrate “life lessons that can be learned through games, even through a simple, group game.”
“We’re living in a crazy time where (doing what the crowd does) is an iffy point. ‘Should I be doing what the crowd does?’” Halverson asked, according to the release. “’Should I not be doing what the crowd does? What is the crowd doing?’
“Here is something to learn: Evaluate it. ‘What is the crowd doing? Are they making good choices?’ Use your tools: think, study, pray, counsel. Those things will tell us if what the crowd is doing is correct and then we can collectively win. A win feels better as a team.”
The release said “Halverson also shared some true life lessons from another Simon (Peter) for the SBU family to take into the new semester,” sharing verses from 1st Peter.
“Simon was a good friend of Jesus,” Halverson said, per the release. “So good in fact, that Jesus gave him a new name — a nickname — ‘The Rock.’
“If you recall Peter’s story, he kind of lost at ‘Simon Says.’ He, Simon, said that he would never deny Jesus. Yet during the crucifixion, he denied him three times. We learn, however, that Peter’s loss was forgiven by Jesus with specific instruction. Peter’s charge from Jesus was, ‘feed my sheep.’”
The release said “Halverson’s prayer for SBU is that God will bless each person’s position in the game this semester by helping them ‘to prepare our minds for action, to live in harmony with one another, to love as brothers, to be compassionate and humble and, above all, to love each other deeply.’”
Newcomer of the Year awards
The release said the “Newcomer of the Year awards began in 1995 to recognize one full-time faculty member and one non-teaching staff member who, in their first months of employment at Southwest Baptist University, demonstrate exceptional commitment to the University’s mission and make a positive impact as part of the SBU family.”
Faculty and staff members who have been employed full time for no more than 18 months prior to the selection process are eligible. Committees of peers select the winners, the release said.
Shonna Fore was named Faculty Newcomer of the Year. The release stated she serves as an instructor of University Studies and director of Career Services within the Clark Success Center. Prior to her current role on the Bolivar campus, Fore served as the assistant director of admissions on SBU’s Springfield campus. She also is actively engaged with the Bolivar Chamber of Commerce’s Networking at Noon initiative.
“In her first year as an SBU faculty member, she has demonstrated her commitment to serving students and to serving SBU,” Fore’s supervisor, Dana Steward, assistant provost for general education and transition, said per the release. “She is a true professional who relentlessly pursues providing quality opportunities to support students and help them develop and prepare to reflect SBU’s mission.
“She has cast a vision for SBU Career Services and implemented multiple action steps that move us forward in helping students grow in their career-readiness skills and helping students connect to potential employers. SBU is blessed to have her influence within our institution.”
The release said Fore earned her undergraduate degree in sociology with a concentration in social work from College of the Ozarks and her Master of Science in higher education administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
She and her husband, Daniel, attend Calvary Baptist Church in Republic.
Missy Wollard was named Staff Newcomer of the Year. The release said she began working at SBU in February 2021 and serves as budget analyst and executive coordinator in the Office of Administration. Prior to coming to SBU, she worked for five years as an administrative assistant within the Bolivar school district and more than 20 years as a district manager for the Wright County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“She came to SBU with strong administrative skills and has shown great initiative in using those skills,” Wollard’s supervisor said about her, per the release. “She has learned SBU’s processes, software and operating structure very quickly. When she doesn’t already have knowledge in something, in addition to asking questions, she finds and uses tutorials and any tools available to help her learn.
“She has already revamped the work study job placement process. By adding an application process that is accessible through the website, students are now able to communicate areas of interest and departments are better able to identify students who will fit their needs. She also worked with admissions and financial aid to improve the flow of information to students about work study within existing communications with students. She quickly became an expert in the University’s cell phone plan. She has made several positive changes to better steward the plan, saving budgetary funds.
“She has offered her assistance to her colleagues, helping accounts payable routinely and HR as well. She is exemplifying our mission by caring for our University community in a Christ-centered manner.”
Wollard and her husband, Keith, have been married for more than 30 years.
