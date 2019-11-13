Letters from the front

Pfc. Joe Tinsley was just 22 years old when he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
The smalltown boy, who was born in his grandparents’ house near Wheatland on Dec. 22, 1920, and grew up in rural Polk County near Flemington, didn’t dream of someday reaching tropical beaches and exotic destinations on the other side of the world.
His plans were more simple.
The youngest child of Asa and Edna Pitts Tinsley, Joe’s future was on his family farm south of Flemington.
But that all changed when Uncle Sam came calling in July 1942, his daughter Vonna Jones told the BH-FP last month.
“He had never been out of Polk and Hickory counties,” she said. “Farming was all he knew. He only had an eighth-grade education, but was the smartest man I ever knew.”
Joe transformed from a farmer into a heavy machine gunner with Company L, Red Arrow Division, of the 126th Infantry, Vonna said.
During his service, from 1942 to 1945, Joe would zig zag across the U.S., then head thousands of miles from home to the Pacific Theater, where he fought in New Guinea, the East Indies and the Philippines.
He was wounded in the Battle of Leyte on Dec. 14, 1944, Vonna said.
“When he was wounded, he woke up with nothing,” she said. “He was unconscious. They took him to a MASH unit.”
Joe eventually returned to the U.S. to recover.
Honorably discharged in October 1945, Joe was awarded a Purple Heart for his injuries suffered on Leyte, as well as three Bronze Stars.
He made his way back home to the simple life he envisioned for himself, purchasing two properties next to his parents’ farm, Vonna said.
He married Irene Anderson in March 1952, raised three daughters — Vonna, Ella Nelson and Kathy DuBose — and lived on his farm until his death in May 1999.
Although the memories of the war faded over time, they were forever imprinted on Joe’s heart and in letters he sent from the front to loved ones during the war.
While they were tucked away for nearly 70 years, Vonna learned about the letters her grandmother, aunts and mother had saved for decades in 2011.
“I didn’t know they existed,” she said. “... After my grandma passed away, she was 99, my dad’s two sisters had possession of these letters. Then they decided to give them to my mom.”
Although the words were penned decades ago, Vonna said she cried when she read the letters.
“I could only read a few at a time and tried to put them in chronological order,” Vonna said.
She knew she needed to preserve her father’s memories for generations to come.
“My husband, bless his sweet heart, he scanned every one of these,” Vonna said, holding the tattered letters tied in a neat bundle. “I made copies and gave my nieces and nephews and my sisters each one.”
The following are excerpts of letters Joe wrote back home to his parents, as well as a few excerpts from letters his mother wrote to him.
Preparing for battle
Aug. 4, 1942, Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis
Dear folks,
I don’t have much time to write. We don’t have light in our tent, and we can’t write at night. But don’t worry about me I’m making it just fine.
Don’t know where I will be sent yet but don’t think I will leave here soon for they called out some of the Polk County boys this evening.
Sure got plenty of clothes, two pair of everything. And get plenty to eat.
Tell all the kids hello for me.
I don’t think I will be here when you write, but write anyway.
— Joe
Aug. 9, 1942, Camp Roberts, California
Dear folks,
Will write you a few lines. I am in California, Camp Roberts. Got here this morning at 7. Was on the train three days and three nights.
Sure had a good trip. Most of the Polk County boys are here, too.
Sunday Aug. 16, 1942, Camp Roberts
Dear folks,
Sure is hot and dry here.
Well, I don’t know much to write only to tell you I am OK and getting along fine. But it will be a lot better when I hear from you.
I am in the infantry and a machine gun is going to be my main training, and it will be for 13 weeks.
Sept. 4, 1942, Camp Roberts
Dear folks,
Well, I’m getting along OK. I’ve been firing these 30 caliber rifles this week, and I am a little bit sore but outside of that I am feeling fine.
I got the money you sent me, and I am glad you sent it.
How is my car doing, is the tires still standing up? Drive it when you need it.
You asked about the other boys out here. I think there is about 15 (Polk County boys) here. There was about 10 walked in on me this evening, and we went out and took some pictures. I think Scroggins or Ted Ryan is going to send one of the bunch to the Bolivar paper.
I have only got two papers from you. I would like to get (one) every week if you will send it.
Sept. 12, 1942, Camp Roberts
Dear folks,
I am getting along OK and feeling fine. I’ve gained 10 pounds since I got out here.
I have sure been busy this week. Don’t have to work hard but have to put in long hours. Get up at 5 a.m. in the morning and start out at 7 a.m. and don’t stop till 9 p.m.
You asked me about the walking. Well I don’t have to walk so much, about two or three miles a day.
I got paid today. $38.40, I think they shorted me about $3. They take out $6.50 a month for insurance and $1.50 a month for laundry.
Sept. 21, 1942, Camp Roberts
Dear folks,
Have been firing machine guns for the last two weeks, going to finish up tomorrow. Hope I can make a good enough score to make a gunner.
Going to send you some pictures right away.
Why don’t you send me a paper?
Sept. 29, 1942, Camp Roberts
Dear folks,
I don’t know what to tell you about buying calves. First do whatever you think best, and it will be alright with me, but I wouldn’t get too much on hand to look after this winter.
Oct. 25, 1942, Camp Roberts
Dear folks,
Have been doing quite a bit of night work, such as cleaning up the barracks. Been on K.P. and table waiting and also some night hiking.
Will be driving trucks all this week, and it feels funny after walking so long.
You said something in your last letter about trying to buy tires. When you need any for the truck, take some off my car. They aren’t doing me any good so you just as well use them.
Well, I never have told you just what I think of the army. I like it alright for the time being. All the boys get along good, nobody is any better than the other and really have a lot of fun.
The only time I get homesick is when I don’t get any mail. And I sure haven’t got much the last two weeks.
What are you doing now? I can’t hardly picture just what things look like after being out here.
Still hot and dry here, rained a little shower about two weeks ago but you couldn’t tell it.
Well I guess I had better sign off and shine my shoes and go to bed.
Nov. 9, 1942, Camp Roberts
Dear folks,
Getting along just fine except for a lot of rough training. On the go night and day all last week. Walked about 17 miles each night, but I am getting so it don’t bother me any.
Also have a pretty crabbed bunch of officers here. The big shot I have to deal with …
I am expecting to leave here in the next 10 days, I hope back that way.
Nov. 26, 1942, Camp Butner, North Carolina
Dear folks,
Well, I have got to my new camp, and I don’t think I’m going to like it. I left California at 4 p.m. Thursday and got here about 1 a.m. Wednesday night, six days and six nights.
I had a bad cold the first three days on the train but I am feeling good now.
Seen lots of new country, come through 12 states starting with California.
I am about 130 miles from the coast and the nearest town is 20 miles, which is Durham.
Carolina sure is a pretty place. This is a new camp, and the pine trees are so thick you can hardly find the camp.
If I get to stay here long enough I am going to try to get a furlow for Christmas. Today was Thanksgiving and we really had a nice dinner, turkey and all the trimmings.
Dec. 10, 1942, Camp Butner
Dear folks,
Guess you are having some pretty bad weather back there now.
You must have a good corn crop. Tell Bro. I would like to be there and help him shuck it.
Have you got your wood up yet? Wish you had timber like there is here. It is about half pine and half post oak. It looks like it is about 100 ft. tall and is straight as string.
You asked what I wanted for Christmas. Well, I haven’t got any watch, and I don’t think of many things I need, about the only things I need or have any use for is handkerchief, gloves, towels and toilet articles and razor blades.
Dec. 28, 1942, Camp Butner
Dear folks,
Got your letter today and the watch and the package yesterday. Sure proud of the watch. The boys sure thought that was good cake and candy. It got here in good shape.
Jan. 20, 1943, San Francisco, California
Dear folks,
Well I landed in California ... but not going to be here long. I really had a nice trip coming out here on the train.
But the next trip isn’t going to be so nice. It will probably be a month before you hear from me. Did you get the allotment papers fixed up? I fixed up some more papers to send. $10 more of my money to you.
Well, I am not allowed to write much so will sign off. Hoping for the best, don’t worry about me.
Don’t send any packages.
In the Pacific
March 12, 1943, Australia
Dear folks,
Well I guess you are worrying about me and wondering where I am at. Well, I am in Australia and I like it fine.
It is just about like California. Most everything is the same here as back there except the cars and money.
The cars drive from the right side. They are the same kind as we have in the states. The money is altogether different. I have a hard time counting it. The people are the same but talk just a little different.
March 28, 1943, Australia
Dear folks,
I am getting along just fine, and like Australia better every day. I finally got the letter you wrote me back in January and February. Sure was glad to hear from you.
I like the camp better than any I have been in yet. Get to go to town about three times a week and have a free movie here at camp every night. They show the same pictures as they have back there.
Don’t worry about me.
May 31, 1943, Australia
Dear folks,
I got a letter from you one day this week that said you got the telegram. You said that was the first you had heard for over six weeks. I don’t understand why you don’t get my letters. I write once or twice a week. I have been getting your letters. Sometimes they are a little late but I get them.
I am getting along just fine, so don’t worry about me. Write as often as you can.
Sept. 12, 1943, Australia
Dear folks,
Does the censor ever take anything out of my letter? If he did there wouldn’t be much left. Your letters are not censored. I don’t know if you get all my letters or not. I write every Saturday or Sunday. Sometimes through the week.
Guess you are having it pretty tough back there. Hot dry weather and trying to hay without any help. I guess it will all come out right in time.
Hope you get some rain before long.
Oct. 6, 1943, Australia
Dear folks,
Guess you have got the hay up by now. You had better take a rest and don’t try to do so much hard work.
Nov. 25, 1943, Somewhere in southwest Pacific
Dear folks,
Well, yesterday was Thanksgiving for us over here. But it didn’t seem much like it.
Had a pretty good dinner and the afternoon off. Last year, I had just got into Camp Butner, N.C. on Thanksgiving morning.
I spent the afternoon yesterday walking around camp seeing some boys that come over when I did.
I am getting along OK and hope everybody back there are the same. Hope I get a letter from you in a few days.
Dec. 26, 1943, Somewhere in the southwest Pacific
Dear folks,
Another Christmas has passed by. Seemed pretty dull, wasn’t anything to do.
Had a good dinner in the afternoon. I went to some different outfits and seen some of the boys that come over with me. And went to a ball game.
But I guess I haven’t any room to say anything when I think about the boys that haven’t been as lucky as I have.
I am getting along OK and hope everybody is the same back there.
Jan. 22, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
I guess you probably think I have about quit writing. I have plenty of time to write now but nothing to write on. So you can’t expect a letter as often as you did.
Well, everything is going OK with me. The mud has dried up some today and that helps a lot. Getting plenty to eat, that is the main thing. So don’t worry about me.
March 11, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
I haven’t been feeling good for the last two days. Had a cold in my head. But it is better now.
I was wet for three days the first of the week. I guess that is what caused it.
Man can catch most anything in this place. But I have been lucky, I have only lost about thirty pounds.
It is so hot now I can’t hardly sit still long enough to write.
March 15, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
Soon will be two years since I got in this army. Seems like about ten.
The war sure has changed a lot in the past year and a half. We don’t hear much about it over here. We get very little news. We get a small paper about twelve inch square and only get it about once a month.
March 25, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
I tried to sleep a while this afternoon but it got so hot I couldn’t sleep. Don’t have anything to do in the afternoon. Go swimming and pass off the time. I have been sitting around here working on a ring. I made it out of money from Australia. Have to do something to kill time.
May 20, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
Well, at last I have got to where I can write you a few lines. I know you are wondering what is wrong. Have been moving again.
Just got back a day or two ago from Jap hunting, but no luck.
Have been pretty busy for some time but I am taking it easy now for a while. Don’t know how long.
I am afraid I have quite a bit of time to spend over here yet. There is so many that have been over here longer than I have.
It still rains and is hot. Had two days of hiking through the swamps, and it sure was tough going. And a lot of mosquitos.
You said you had read a letter a boy had wrote from over there talking about the snakes and rats. Well, there is a lot of rats here but I haven’t seen very many snakes.
A small one came in the tent the other night and like to scared one boy to death.
I had a rat to bite me on the ear one night when I was sleeping in a foxhole.
There is also lots of bugs and ants here, too.
Red ants about a half inch long and when they bite, you know it. But I can lay down and sleep and never think anything about things like that.
July 7, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
It has started raining again, and it is just about like a hog pen around here. Wish you were getting some of it back there. I sure will be glad when I get out of this place. Have been here nine months.
July 15, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
Will write you a few lines this morning. I am back in the hospital again. Got the same thing I had the other time but not near as bad. Fever. I will be out in a day or two.
After being in the army two years I finally bumped into somebody I know.
I ran into Dee Franklin this morning. He has just come in, and we are in the same company now.
I think Dee was about as much surprised as I was. But he knew I was over here somewhere, and I didn’t know he was.
I looked at him for about five minutes before I realized it was him. He said he seen you when he was home on furlough.
I hope this thing gets over with before long so we can get home. Two years ago today I went to (Jefferson Barracks) to be inducted. The 12th of next month I will be over here 18 months.
July 22, 1944, New Guinea
Dear folks,
Having pretty tough going around here now. Been having lots of rain, and the mud is just about knee deep anywhere you go. I haven’t had my feet dry for over a week.
It isn’t quite so lonesome here since Dee got here. We have a lot to talk about. He knows a lot that I didn’t, and I know a lot that he didn’t.
Just got through washing my clothes and got cleaned up. Sure is hard to keep clean in the middle of a swamp.
Oct. 12, 1944, Dutch East Indies
Dear folks,
Well, at last I will try to write you a few lines again.
I know you are wondering what is the reason you haven’t heard from me.
Well, I have been moving again. I am no longer in New Guinea. My company has been split up for about two weeks. We just got back in yesterday.
Well, everything is going OK with me over here. This place is a little more interesting than New Guinea was. Not near as muddy.
We get along pretty good with (the local people).
We trade them clothes for bananas and pineapples. Also had some fried chicken. There isn’t too much stuff like that here.
The bananas you have to cut off the tree and hang them up about a week before they get ripe.
Plenty of coconut as usual, that is about all you can see. Just rows and rows of them.
We cut a hole in them and drink the water. They just fall off the tree and go to waste. I have seen the ground just covered with them.
Oct. 18, 1944, Dutch East Indies
Dear folks,
It really is hot here if you are out doing anything. But it isn’t too bad if you can stay in the shade.
I need to wash my clothes this evening if I can find enough water. We have plenty to drink and wash, but not enough to wash clothes. It don’t seem to rain near as much here as it did in New Guinea.
In recovery following Dec. 14, 1944, injury
Dec. 15, 1944, Humansville
Dear Joda,
I’ll try to write you a few lines. We are so worried about you.
We haven’t had a letter for so long. The last you wrote was the 30 of Oct. We got your Christmas greeting but it wasn’t dated.
Has anything happened to you?
I dreamed last night you was hurt. Had two wounds on your head.
I never was much to believe in dreams, but sometimes I think they are true. I know you must be in action or you would write.
I haven’t seen Mrs. Franklin for some time. But she had a letter from her son. I wish I had one from you.
I seen in the paper where so many wounded soldiers landed in San Diego, California, last week from the South Pacific.
Do hope and pray you are alright and we will get a letter soon.
God bless you, Mom
Dec. 21, 1944, Dutch East Indies
Dear folks,
I will write you a few lines to let you know I am still OK. Just got back from the Philippines and as you can see by the address, I’m in the hospital.
Didn’t get hurt too bad. Got a piece of shrapnel in my right wrist but don’t expect it to bother me too much. Probably be quite a while before I can write. It has been almost three months since I had a chance to write.
They flew me down here to the Netherlands East Indies where I am getting good treatment and care.
All I need now is to get some mail and probably it will be a long time before I get away. Don’t worry about me as I’ll be OK.
Will write a longer letter when I’m able to write it myself.
Love to all, Joe
Jan. 16, 1945, Humansville
Dear Joda,
At least we have heard from you and thank God you are alive. We was so worried about you. How we have hoped and prayed for you. We will never know the suffering you have endured.
But we must not lose faith in God.
Joda, if it wasn’t for the faith and trust in God that I have I don’t believe I could stand it. I hope your wound will soon be alright.
I seen in the paper yesterday where they were going to let a lot of boys come home on furlough. Maybe you will get to come home. It will be two years the 12th of Feb. since you landed overseas.
Lots of love.
God bless and keep you, Mom and Dad
Jan. 29, 1943, Humansville
Dear Joda,
I do hope and pray you won’t have to go back into combat any more. How I wish you could be sent back to the states. Maybe this old war won’t last much longer. It sounds better now. The Russians are going into Berlin if they are not stopped right away.
Lots of love, Mom
Feb. 3, 1945, Dutch East Indies
Dear folks,
Will write you a few lines before it gets dark. Can’t hardly write on account of my wrist is still pretty stiff. It is just about healed up but it still bothers me quite a bit.
I hope to be heading back that way before long.
I sure am getting tired of this hospital. There isn’t a thing I can do, and it gets so hot in the day. I just lay here and sweat it out.
Feb. 20, 1945, Humansville
Dear Joda,
I will write you a few lines this morning. I haven’t wrote you for several days.
Thinking every day we might hear you was in the states.
We had a letter from the Adjutant General yesterday. We also got a telegram from the war department just a month after you was wounded.
It told us when you was wounded and where you was on Leyte Island.
Well I guess all the letters I wrote you went to the Philippines. I have written so many you never got. But it is alright if you can just get to come home.
Well, Joda, all I think of is of you getting back to the states. How I do hope and pray for you. Will have to close for this time.
Goodbye and God bless you and keep you, Mom
May 28, 1945, Longview, Texas
Dear folks,
I just got the cast off my arm a little while ago. My arm is so stiff I can’t hardly write. Don’t think they done any good.
I tried to get a furlough so I could be home next Sunday but couldn’t make it. I am going to try to put in for one this week.
Don’t know if they will let me or not. I have to have some heat treatments to get my hand and arm limbered up.
I had the fever the first week I was back down here, and I really had it good. I thought I was going to shake the bed down a time or two. Had a 105 fever.
Aug. 18, 1945, Longview, Texas
Dear folks,
Will drop you a few lines. I am leaving here tomorrow evening. Going up to Jefferson (Barracks) so I will probably be home next week on furlough. They gave me six months limited duty. By the time I get my furlough over, they might have the points cut down to where I can get out.
Will be seeing you.
Oct. 19, 1945, Hot Springs, Arkansas
Dear folks,
Just got back from an appointment. I have one and two a day.
They are getting my records fixed up so I can get discharged. Guess I will leave for (Jefferson Barracks) some time next week.
I got a shot in my left arm yesterday, and it is so sore today I can’t hardly move it. It was a typhoid shot and it almost made me sick.
Note: Joe was honorably discharged Oct. 21, 1945.
