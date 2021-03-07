At the beginning of the season, Bolivar High School basketball coach Robby Hoegh said he saw his talented but young team’s success riding on one element — freeing themselves to put the team above the individual.
“It’s not about one person. It’s not about two. It’s about all of us,” he said.
On Thursday, March 4, the Liberators freed themselves from their status as the underdog to march toe-to-toe with Class 5 District 10 No. 1 seed Springfield Catholic through double overtime to win the championship 65-63.
Bolivar finished district runner up last year. The Liberators last won a district title in 2016.
Catholic struck first and maintained a 23-20 lead at halftime before Bolivar took over. The Fightin’ Irish, though, fought back.
Bolivar exited the third frame with just a 39-37 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Liberators stretched their advantage but were reeled back in.
“We had a lead of 6 points,” Hoegh said. “They brought it back, and we called a time out. I said ‘Guys, we’ve been here like several times this season.’”
Catholic beat Bolivar 47-40 on Friday, Feb. 5, just shy of one month before.
“Tonight, our kids stuck together,” Hoegh said.
The teams finished regular play tied at 50.
They were tied at 56 after the first overtime quarter.
Bolivar senior Jace Krueger said that togetherness in the face of adversity is part of what makes this team special.
Catholic’s spongy defense absorbed blow after blow without wavering most of the night, and junior Zachary Howell seemed capable of endless treys to keep his team in contention.
“At times, we definitely did get frustrated and got in our own heads,” he said. “But every timeout and every break, we talked about how we needed to stay in this together.”
Being with his team made it a fun game to play, he said.
Bolivar will face the winner of Class 5 District 9 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. A location for the game hasn’t been set.
Marshfield and Rolla played for the title Friday, March 5. The score wasn’t available by press time.
Wherever the Liberators go from here, Hoegh said he’s proud of his program.
“We feel fortunate,” he said. “We’re enjoying the ride. We want to ride as long as we can together.”
