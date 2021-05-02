Liberator golf earned the overall win at the Marshfield Invitational tournament last month.
Bolivar golfers competed against several district opponents at the Tuesday, April 13, contest at Whispering Oaks — a course that will host the Class 4 District 3 tournament Monday, May 10.
Bolivar put up its best ever team score of 351 to defend the overall title it last earned in 2019.
Mt. Vernon was second with 352 points. Lebanon was third with 353.
Coach Jason Hines told the BH-FP he’s not sure if he’s ever seen a tournament where the top three teams are within one or two shots of each other.
“Once the scores were calculated and we saw that we won by one shot, we talked as a team about how this was the best lesson that I always emphasize as a coach related to every shot being important and never giving up during a hole or during an entire round,” coach Jason Hines said.
Bolivar junior Aiden Asby shot 79 to take home third after losing a scorecard playoff for second place to Marshfield’s Jackson Wolff.
Junior Devin Daniels shot 84 — his best score of the season — to earn seventh
Sophomore Brad Hadank missed a top-10 finish by three shots, shooting 90.
Freshman Evan Johnson shot 98. Senior Dreven Sharp turned in his best score of the season with a 107.
“A few players started off with some tough scores, so it was awesome to see them bounce back over 18 holes to put up the scores we needed to take first place again at this tournament,” Hines said. “Knowing that districts will be played on this course gives each player some added motivation to come back to that course on May 10 and shoot an even better score because they all left shots out there.”
Hines said the players deserve all the credit for the win.
“We will be living on those words throughout the rest of the season, ‘Every shot matters,’” he said.
Bolivar competed the day before at the SPS Invitational on Monday, April 12, finishing 10th as a team.
Asby took fourth, posting a 79.
“Millwood is a tough course, so it makes each player really have to focus on each shot. Getting the ball in play off the tee to set up good approach shots was the key for those who shot good scores,” Hines said. “Aiden did well when he was able to execute that plan and the holes when he didn't hit tee shots in the right place, he had to really rely on his short game to try and save par.”
Two groups of players also competed last month at a pair of tournaments Thursday, April 8.
Asby was third at the Missouri State Relays tournament at the Bill and Payne Stewart course in Springfield, shooting 75.
Daniels started his season with a 91. Hadank's 86 was 15 shots better than his score at Bolivar’s home tournament, Hines said.
“It was a tough day to play because it was cold and windy throughout the entire round,” Hines said. “But, there were a lot of positives out of this round for the entire team.”
Another group of players attended the Seymour Invitational at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield, encountering the same tough weather conditions, Hines said.
Senior Jacob Darby, sophomore Colby Stockstill and freshman Caleb Kirby got their first taste of varsity tournament play at the tournament.
Bolivar’s Blake Halverson and Krayton Fisher had both played in tournaments during the 2019 season.
“Each player worked hard to battle the colder, windy conditions to shoot the best possible score and gain valuable varsity tournament experience,” Hines said.
