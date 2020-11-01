Liberator soccer readies for district play

Bolivar High School soccer is one game away from a district title.
The 9-9 Liberators are seeded No. 1 in a three-way race for the Class 3 District 11 crown and have a bye before facing the winner of a Monday, Nov. 2, contest between Willard and Parkview.
Bolivar’s title game is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Parkview High School in Springfield.
The Liberators own wins over both potential opponents, having bested Willard 3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 8, and Parkview 3-2 on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Both wins came on the road.
Still, Bolivar coach Steve Fast said he isn’t taking anything for granted.
“Willard and Parkview will be a very tough game, whichever one we play,” he said.
While Fast said Willard has won several games this year against strong competition and larger schools, he said the Liberators were able to leverage skill and speed over the Tigers.
“We played very well and did a great job frustrating them and taking them out of rhythm,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fast said while Parkview may not be as strong, the Vikings remain a very solid team and have the potential to step up and challenge for a district title.
“Whichever team we play in the final, we will have to be focused and sharp for all 80 minutes,” he said. “It will be a highly competitive and intense game.”
Regardless, Fast said he’s proud of how his team has played this year.
The Liberators hit highs and lows but have been made stronger in the process, he said.
“Overall, it has been a good season for us with some heartbreaks here and there,” he said. “We had an early stretch where we were inconsistent due to quarantines.”
Bolivar also struggled at the Willard Fall Classic tournament, losing three games in a row, he pointed out.
Bolivar proceeded to bounce back with a three-game win streak, including a win over Marshfield, which it had previously lost to.
“Through all that and other obstacles, we have been very competitive, beating some of the best teams in the area, like Willard and Osage,” he said, “and having close, one-goal games against other great teams, such as Republic, Rogersville and Monett, which is a perennial final four team.”
Fast said the team is focused on the challenge ahead. Bolivar will hope to return several players who have been out and could impact the match, he said.
“I know one thing, though. Our guys will play hard and rise up to the challenge,” he said.
