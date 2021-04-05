Liberator T&F garners top results

Bolivar High School’s track and field athletes may still feel a little off their mark after a year off, but the Liberators still brought home several gold medals from the Nevada Invitational on Friday, March 26.
The meet was the team’s first varsity contest since 2019.
“We are still a bit rusty after not competing last season, but our kids are working hard and the rust will be off before we know it,” coach Vicki Newcomb said. “I was extremely proud of how the Liberators competed and represented our town.”
Highlights include Lady Liberator Cora Stimpson garnering first in the 1600-meter run in 5:37.34. Teammate Emily Bandy was second in 5:44.57.
The Lady Liberators’ 4-x-200 relay claimed first in 1:54.72.
Shaylee Goodman won the pole vault, clearing 2.8 meters.
Teammate Dailynn VanDreen won the shot put, throwing 9.52 meters.
In boys’ competition, Brett Pollock won the 800 run with a 2:01.23 performance.
Bo Davis ran 41.63 to win the 300 hurdles.
Bolivar’s 4-x-400 relay stopped the clock at 3:37.97 to win the event.
“The atmosphere was something special,” Newcomb said. “All the teams involved were very supportive of one another. It appeared that the athletes were just happy to be competing again.”
Bolivar’s girls team next competes Glendale’s Girls Night Out at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
The boys team next runs at the Hillcrest Boys Relays on Friday, April 9. A time hasn’t been set.
(0) comments
