Liberators claim win at home tourney

Bolivar High School wrestling went 5-0 at its home tournament Saturday, Dec. 5, besting a spate of challengers, including Marshfield, Osage, Waynesville, Camdenton and Springfield Central.
For coach Jeff Davis, it made for a good weekend.
“The kids fought hard and did an outstanding job competing hard for one another,” Davis said.
A highlight came against Camdenton, Davis said, as both Bolivar’s Ryan West and Hunter Davis mounted comebacks, pinning their opponents to help give their team the win.
“Lots of kids fought for all six minutes in their match, and that is a goal each and every outing,” he said.
Bolivar 49, Marshfield 22
In the 132-pound class, Bolivar’s Bradyn Spiegel pinned Marshfield’s Damian Dockery in 1:36. At 138, Logan Rice pinned Levi Fuller in just 35 seconds.
Bolivar’s Jake Banner suffered a loss by pin to Marshfield’s Braeden Brooks in 5:42 in the 145-pound class, and Bolivar’s West lost a 9-0 major decision to Marshfield’s Devin Nimmo at 152.
Bolivar 160-pounder Trey Brewer won an 11-3 major decision over Marshfield’s Ben Wirtel, while Marshfield’s Dusty Stevens won a 6-2 Decision over Liberator Hunter Davis at 170.
Bolivar’s Kayden Huchteman lost by pin in 15 seconds to Marshfield’s Garrett Cantrell at 182.
At 195, Liberator Blake Goodman pinned Marshfield’s Jacob Houska in 1:55, and Drayton Huchteman won over Daylon Kanengieter, pinning his opponent in the 220-pound class in 5:26.
At 285, Marshfield’s Eli Steffen won a 3-1 decision over Bolivar’s Jack Roweton.
At 106, Bolivar’s Forrest McMannes won by pin over Marshfield’s Avery Byars in 36 seconds.
Bolivar 113-pounder Race Clements won his match by forfeit, and 120-pounder Canyon Cunningham won a 14-2 major decision over Tommy Mynatt.
At 126 pounds, Tommy Pennington won a 15-0 technical fall over Marshfield’s Joseph Martin.
Bolivar 50, Osage 24
Against Osage, McMannes won a 5-2 decision over Zach Green and Clements won again by forfeit.
Cunningham won by pin over Gabe Arnall, and Pennington won by pin over Jackson Wyrick.
Spiegel won an 18-3 technical fall over Jacob Zelle, and Rice won by forfeit.
The Liberators did not field a wrestler at 145, losing the match by forfeit.
West lost his match by pin to Osage’s Corey Hubkey, and Brewer won a 6-0 decision over Osage’s Mason Dulle.
Davis won by forfeit, and Kayden Huchteman lost by pin to Osage’s Chase Cordia.
Goodman fell, pinned by Osage’s Jackson Creasy.
Drayton Huchteman won by pin over Osage’s Connor Arrowood.
Roweton won a 4-2 decision over Tanner Gardner.
Bolivar 53, Waynesville 16
McMannes won his match by forfeit, and Bolivar’s Race Clements fell to Waynesville’s William Austin in 1:30.
Cunningham won a 10-5 decision over Waynesville’s Dustin Green, and Pennington won a 15-0 technical fall over Carl Gervacio.
Bolivar’s Spiegel pinned Waynesville’s Jason Roberts in 1:27.
Rice won a forfeit at 138, and Bolivar’s Payten Campbell lost his match in a 54 second pin to Waynesville’s Kaiden Cruz at 145.
West won a pin in 3:27 over Waynesville’s Kevin Cruz, and Brewer claimed a 5-1 decision over Waynesville’s Martin Medrano.
Davis earned a pin in 1:58 over Waynesville’s Clinton Johnson, and Kayden Huchteman fell in an 11-0 major decision to Waynesville’s Dillon Smith.
Blake Goodman won a 5-0 decision over Colton Justus.
Drayton Huchteman won his match by forfeit, while Roweton won a sudden victory over Waynesville’s Jacob Forshey.
Bolivar 45, Camdenton 33
McMannes won a pin over Camdenton’s Vincent Bollinger, while Clements fell by pin to Kaden Stivers.
Cunningham won by forfeit, and Pennington won by pin over Cooper Rhodenizer.
Spiegel lost a 12-6 decision to Camdenton’s Aidan Neal, while Rice lost by pin to Grant Garrett.
Campbell lost by pin to Adrian Kline, and West won over Camdenton’s Cale Bentley, pinning him in 3:27.
Brewer pinned Nathaniel Beeson, and Davis pinned Kaiden Jeffereson.
Kayden Huchteman lost by pin to Camdenton’s Kaiden Davis.
At 195, Bolivar’s Andrew Bunn won a 6-2 decision over Camdenton’s Gunner Morris.
Drayton Huchteman pinned Camdenton’s Reberto Montez, and Roweton fell by pin to Dakota Davis.
Bolivar 35, Central 12
McMannes lost his match against Central’s Lucas Gideon in a 6-0 decision.
Clements was pinned and lost his match against Central’s Rylan Lashley.
Pennington pinned Griffin Ray to win his match, while Spiegel won by forfeit.
Rice won a 15-0 technical fall over Central’s Cohen Bane, and Campbell lost a 9-6 decision to Tyler Havens.
In 4:05, West won by pin over Central’s Tyler Loveland. Bunn won by forfeit, while Roweton pinned Central’s Joshua Nelson in just 9 seconds.
