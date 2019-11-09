Bolivar High School soccer fell 1-0 to Willard in the first round of the Class 3 District 11 tournament Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Bolivar’s defense put the clamps on the Tigers, with Willard averaging 2.5 goals per game before Tuesday’s match, coach Steve Fast said. The Liberators held them to just one goal twice this year, Fast added.
Goalkeeper Raif Fullerton recorded nine saves in the loss.
“Fullerton had some great saves and showed why he is one of the best keepers in the area,” Fast said.
Overall, the team played a solid game and came away with several scoring opportunities, Fast said.
“It was just not to be on this night,” he said.
The Liberators end their year with an 8-12 record. Fast said eight of the team’s 11 losses were by just a single goal, with two of the games going to penalty kicks.
“I am proud of our guys’ efforts tonight and all season long,” he said. “They really played as a team all year, and we were very competitive in every game but one.”
The group remains young, he said, and this year’s experience should serve the Liberators well in 2020. Overall, this year’s team gave up fewer goals while putting more points up on opponents, he said.
“As we progress forward with our young guys, we will look for ways to get over the hump and win these close games,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Liberators’ JV squad finished with a 5-4-1 record. Three of the team’s losses were by a single goal, Fast said.
“(I’m) proud of the energy and excitement these guys brought to the field this fall,” Fast said in a Facebook post. “(The) future is looking good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.