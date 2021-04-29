Liberators navigate April

Bolivar baseball overcame a three-game losing streak earlier this month to finish April in a stronger position. The Liberators stand at 9-5.
Bolivar’s losses came at the hands of Reeds Spring, Marshfield and Lebanon.
The Liberators answered with a quartet of wins.
Bolivar beat Springfield Central 19-7 on Tuesday, April 13, Buffalo 10-0 on Thursday, April 15, Nevada 5-3 on Monday, April 19, and Hillcrest 3-1 on Thursday, April 22.
Bolivar fell to Republic 7-2 on Friday, April 23.
The Liberators fell to Conway 2-1 on Monday, April 26.
Bolivar next faces Warrensburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, in Bolivar.
Fair Play
Fair Play baseball bounced back from a 10-0 loss to Humansville on Thursday, April 15, to win 20-5 over Hermitage on Monday, April 19.
Fair Play didn’t stay up forever, falling 2-0 to Weaubleau the same day.
The Hornets did end their week on a high note, though, toppling Bronaugh 15-0 on Friday, April 23.
Fair Play next faces Sheldon at 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, in Fair Play.
Halfway
Cardinal baseball reversed a tough stretch to win three straight games earlier this month.
Halfway had a losing streak dating back to late March, but the Cardinals stunned Dadeville 19-2 on Tuesday, April 13.
Halfway then beat Osceola 7-6 in nine innings on Thursday, April 15, and claimed a narrow 8-7 win over Laquey on Monday, April 19.
Humansville
Humansville stands at a modest 4-10 on the season. But, as of Monday, April 26, the Tigers have already met their win total from their last season on the diamond.
Humansville finished its 2019 campaign 4-14. Additionally, the Tigers own a number of wins over other Polk County programs, including an 8-7 win over Halfway in late March and a 10-0 win over Fair Play on Thursday, April 15. Fair Play had beaten Humansville 5-1 the week before.
Humansville’s next contest is a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, game against Lakeland in Lakeland.
Marion C. Early
MCE baseball has the best record in the county at 13-2. The Panthers won 10 straight games this season before experiencing their first loss — a tight 8-6 letdown against Hartville on Thursday, April 15.
The Panthers then won three in a row before their next loss — a 4-2 game against Fair Grove on Friday, April 23.
MCE’s next game is Thursday, April 29, against Fordland in Fordland. A time hasn’t been set.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope, too, is one of the county’s top programs, standing at 10-5. The Pirates last won a high-scoring 21-16 game against Dadeville on Friday, April 23, reversing a three-game losing streak.
Conway is next on the Pirates’ schedule. The game is Wednesday, April 28, in Pleasant Hope. A time hasn’t been set.
Pleasant Hope softball
Two seasons out from a district championship and in their first season back after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring 2020 activities, the Lady Pirates are 11-4 and looking ahead to this year’s district tournament.
Class 2 District 7 play is Monday through Friday, May 3-7, hosted by Fair Grove.
Pleasant Hope has the No. 2 seed and will play Springfield Catholic at 5 p.m. Monday, May 3.
The Lady Pirates most recently won a trio of games over conference opponents.
Pleasant Hope beat Marionville 9-1 on Tuesday, April 13, behind pitcher Jaylin Miner, who doled out seven strikeouts, surrendering just one run on four hits and two walks.
At the plate, Miner batted in three runners and hit two singles, a double and scored.
Pleasant Hope won 6-1 against Ash Grove on Thursday, April 15.
Miner struck out eight batters. Katie Chapman batted in two runs, hit two doubles and scored.
Bailey Stokes had three singles.
The Lady Pirates beat Diamond 9-4 on Wednesday, April 21.
Alexis Daughtrey had two walks and two runs. Miner had a single, two home runs, two runs and three runs batted in.
Stokes scored three.
Miner threw five strikeouts and allowed just four earned runs and three walks.
Pleasant Hope plays at home against Osceola at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
