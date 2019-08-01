Three Bolivar High School wrestlers took on the nation at USA Wrestling’s freestyle and Greco-Roman individual national championships earlier this month.
Liberators Drayton Huchteman, Canyon Cunningham and Riley Hawk traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, for the competition Saturday, July 13. Huchteman competed as a 16-and-under cadet, while Hawk and Cunningham wrestled as 18-and-under juniors.
Bolivar wrestling coach Jeff Davis previously told the BH-FP the trio is just the second, third and fourth members of the program to ever attend the event.
Huchteman led the Liberators, posting a 2-2 record in Greco-Roman field and a 1-2 record in freestyle. In Greco-Roman, the 220-pounder won by fall and by points before being dealt a technical fall and a fall in two losses.
In freestyle, Huchteman managed a win based on points before losses by technical fall and points.
The incoming junior faced opponents from Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
Hawk ran into trouble on the mat in the 132-pound class Greco-Roman field, tallying an 0-2 record with a 10-0 loss by technical fall and a 6-5 loss by points.
He bounced back to post an even score in freestyle, however, dropping two matches but winning two others — a victory by fall in 1:14 and a 31-second performance ending in technical fall.
Over the course of the tournament, Hawk wrestled opponents from Wisconsin, Nevada, Kansas, Iowa, Arizona and South Dakota.
Cunningham saw tough matches across both disciplines in the 113-pound Greco-Roman field and against 120-pound freestyle opponents, tallying an 0-4 tournament record against grapplers from Utah, Hawaii, West Virginia and Oklahoma. Cunningham’s losses came as a fall, two technical falls and a loss by points.
Davis previously told the BH-FP the group was continuing to gain confidence and experience on the national scale — something he’s hoping will pay dividends when his team hits the high school mats later this year.
“We’re finding opportunities to square off with the best in the country,” he previously told the BH-FP. “We’re doing some good things, and I’m excited about it.”
