Customers of Empire District Electric Company may see a possible rate increase in the near future.
Empire District Electric Company — a Liberty utilities company — submitted a request to the Missouri Public Service Commission for updated Missouri electric rates on Wednesday, Aug. 14, according to a news release.
If approved by the MPSC, residential customers with an average monthly usage of 1,000 kWh will see an increase of around $7.85 per month, a change of 5.9 percent. Customers qualifying for the company’s Low Income Pilot Program will see an approximate increase of $1.85 per month, the release said.
The release said it has been nearly four years since Liberty-Empire filed its last general rate case for Missouri electric customers.
The MPSC will have up to 11 months to review this request. If approved, updated rates will go into effect by summer 2020, the release said.
“These investments are a necessary part of delivering the safe and reliable power that our Missouri electric customers expect,” David Swain, Liberty Utilities Central Region president, said in the release.
“As a utility, the way we deliver power is changing at a rapid pace,” Swain said. “It’s important for us to innovate to ensure we’re meeting our customers’ needs now and in the future.”
The MPSC announced it has established a deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in the electric rate case filed by EDEC.
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the secretary of the MPSC no later than Sept. 16, the release said.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel by telephone, 1-866-922-2959, or by email, opcservice@ded.mo.gov. They may also contact the Public Service Commission by phone at 1-800-392-4211 or via e-mail at pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
