The Polk County Library received six new sculptures from the Springfield Art Museum on Friday, November 15, according to a PCL news release.
The sculptures were created by the Bolivar Intermediate School’s 2018-19 sixth grade gifted class taught by Beth Grabowski.
They illustrate six different genres of literature and were conceived as a gift for younger students in order to encourage creativity through art and to introduce them to “the magic of reading,” the release said.
Students were given this opportunity through Placeworks, an art outreach program that partners with rural schools in Southwest Missouri. They designed and constructed these sculptures with the help of Placeworks teaching artists, Lillian Fitzpatrick and Katherine Whitaker, the release said.
The sculptures are currently on display outside of the Bolivar library building in the gravel area on the immediate west side of the front entrance.
The release said staff and members at the Polk County Library thank the Springfield Art Museum and the Bolivar Intermediate School for their donation and commend the talent and craftsmanship of Grabowski’s students.
“The community and all lovers of literature are encouraged to visit the Bolivar library to view and appreciate the artwork,” the release said.
