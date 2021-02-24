Library nets state grant

With recent snow on the ground and temperatures firmly below freezing, summer may feel further away than ever.
But, at the Polk County Library, staff is already making plans.
Earlier this month, the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office announced it had awarded the library a $5,540 grant to start summer educational and reading programming.
According to a release from the secretary of state’s office, the library will use the grant to “target individuals of all ages to promote an interest in reading and the continued development of literacy skills throughout summer months, with the ultimate goal to maintain or increase the reading ability of program participants.”
According to a Polk County Library news release, the library will begin its animal-themed summer reading program, “Tails & Tales,” on Tuesday, June 1.
Participants will log their reading times and activities virtually but will also be able to attend in-person programs at all library locations.
“Over the past year, the pandemic caused the library to limit programming to passive, virtual and contactless programs,” the release stated. “However, starting this summer, the library is taking steps to bring back in-person programming by enforcing preventive procedures, like limited seating, social distancing and face masks.”
Quincy Young, who handles the library’s catalogue and adult services, said the efforts to hold this year’s summer reading program “illustrate the resiliency and dedication of the library staff and the loyalty of the community.”
“After decreasing our programming last year, we are hoping for a comeback in 2021 to keep the public engaged in the library,” Young said in the release. “Despite the obstacles of the pandemic, we are encouraged to continue adapting procedures to better provide services and programs for our patrons.”
Funding for summer reading program activities, speakers, supplies and other related expenditures will be made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, the release stated.
That’s a noble cause, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said.
“Missouri’s communities are greatly served by the learning opportunities their libraries offer,” Ashcroft said in the release. “Libraries across the state use these grants to not only help students maintain and improve reading skills over the summer break, but provide educational programs for patrons of all ages.”
According to the release, the 2021 program will incorporate weekly programs for children held at all four of Polk County’s library locations — Bolivar, Fair Play, Humansville and Morrisville.
Programs will be divided into age groups of babies and toddlers ages 0-3 years, pre-K and kindergarten ages 4-5 years, elementary ages 6-12 years, and teens and adults.
Registration and participation in the summer reading program will be conducted through the Beanstack website, beanstack.com, and app.
As the event nears, programs and prizes will be announced on the library’s Facebook page and website at polkcolibrary.org. For more information about the upcoming summer reading program, call 326-4531.
According to the secretary of state’s office, the grants help libraries create new programs or enhance current efforts to serve patrons of all ages through projects that support an educated and informed citizenry. They also assist libraries in strengthening and expanding both the quality and availability of their services.
According to the release, the Missouri State Library has approved a total of 120 grant applications for the 2021 fiscal year, totaling $1,446,775 in federal awards that the secretary of state’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri.
