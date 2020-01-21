Polk County Library is heading back to the 1980s for its winter reading program — “Rewind to the ‘80s.”
According to a library news release, the program runs through Saturday, Feb. 29, and is open to all ages.
Registration is free and available online at polkcolibrary.org/winter-reading-program-2020/.
Gameboards may be picked up from the library.
Upon completion of at least 15 activities on the gameboard, patrons can return it to the library to win a prize and to be entered into a drawing for the grand prize.
The grand prizes are a $50 Amazon gift card for adults and a Radio Flyer wagon for children, the release said.
All gameboards must be submitted by Feb. 29.
Other events
As part of the program, the library will host weekly and one-time events, the release said.
While some events require registration, all programs are free and do not require a library card.
Upcoming adult programs include a 1980s karaoke night from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Other plans include an ’80s trivia night, planned for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
An ’80s-themed murder mystery is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Weekly early literacy activities are based on classic 1980s children’s books, such as “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” and “Dear Zoo.”
Tween events include an ’80s game day, old school toys and trinkets, a 1980s movie sampler, throwback to summer camp and more.
For more information, call the library at 326-4531 or visit polkcolibrary.org.
Seeking 1980s memorabilia
The Polk County Library in Bolivar is seeking 1980s memorabilia, including historical items, newspaper clippings and photographs, for its upcoming winter reading program.
The library is also looking for 1980s business information, like openings and anniversaries celebrated in that decade.
The library’s outreach coordinator, Laura Jenkins, said the items will be on loan to the library just for the duration of the program.
For more information, contact Jenkins by phone at 326-4531 or email at ljenkins@polkcolibrary.org.
Bolivar’s library is at 1690 W. Broadway Ave., Bolivar.
