For the first time in 41 years, and only the second time in school history, Bolivar High School boys tennis is headed to the final four.
The Liberators toppled Willow Springs 5-1 in the quarterfinals round of the Class 1 state tournament on Monday, May 17, to advance.
Bolivar last qualified a boys tennis team for the final four in 1981. Last fall, the Bolivar girls tennis team placed second in the state.
Bolivar faces The Barstow School, a Kansas City private school, at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield at 9 a.m. Friday, May 28.
The week before, BHS also qualified doubles partners Kyle Pock and Lathan Martin for the next round of the state tournament, held Saturday, May 22, at the Cooper Tennis Complex.
As a team, the Liberators first faced Monett on Monday, winning 5-0.
Bolivar won all three of its doubles contests, setting the pace for the rest of the match, coach Nathan Rothdiener said.
In singles play, Aidan Mauck won his match, with Nathan McClellan sealing the sweep.
Rothdiener said the Liberators then faced a strong Willow Springs team.
After doubles rounds, the Liberators were up 2-1, he said.
In singles, Pock won his match first, with Mauck following up to put Bolivar up 4-1.
“Once again, McClellan sealed the deal, winning his match to give Bolivar a 5-1 victory and send the Liberators to the final four.
“I'm so proud of these guys,” Rothdiener said. “Two years ago, most of these guys were freshmen. We had a tough year, and then we lost our season last year due to COVID-19. So, to come out and earn a trip to the final four this year is really really special, and it shows how much work these guys have put in during the offseason.”
Pock and Martin advance
On Friday, May 14, Pock and Martin, along with doubles partners Josh Bowes and Aidan Mauck competed in a sectional matchup at Mt. Vernon.
Pock and Martin defeated a team from Clever 6-1, 6-3
“It was a challenging week for them,” Rothdiener said. “Kyle was a little hobbled with a wrist injury and worked on using his left hand, and Lathan helped guide them to a nice win. It just shows how good these guys are as a team and can adapt when they need to.”
Rothdiener said Mauck and Bowes also pushed for a trip to statei but came up just short, falling to Monett 6-7 (5-7), 5-7.
“(Assistant) coach (Royce) Bryan and I are really proud of both teams and the effort they put out that day,” he said.
