Bolivar High School soccer earned its first shutout of the season Thursday, Sept. 10, toppling Camdenton 4-0 in a rainy home game to even the Liberators’ 2020 campaign at 2-2.
Coach Steve Fast said his team was able to move the ball around well.
“We had multiple guys find the net,” he said.
With an assist from Lathan Martin, Zach Warwick put the Liberators in the lead early on, and Colton Rowe assisted Colin Ames in getting Bolivar up 2-0 before the half.
Trevor Nelson and Martin scored in the second half, with Zach Liesen assisting Martin for the goal.
Fast said his program was able to bring back several players Thursday whose COVID-19 precautionarily quarantines had expired.
“This was a great match for us, and I feel our guys played really dynamic at all three areas — offensive, defense and at goalkeeper,” Fast said.
The coach said Luke Richards acted as a leader on defense and worked well with goalkeeper Trent Arnold, who finished the game with nine saves.
Bolivar next faced Osage on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
Bolivar 3, Logan Rogersville 6
Earlier last week, Bolivar struggled to overcome a crushing defensive performance by Logan-Rogersville.
The Liberators fell to the Wildcats 6-3 on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Andrew Lewis scored two of Bolivar’s goals. Nathan McClellan found the net once.
“Rogersville’s defense kept us from mounting any consistent attack in this game,” Fast said. “The guys played hard, but we just could not match up well for all 80 minutes in this game.”
Lewis has been a star on free kicks and penalty kicks, Fast said.
“He is a definite weapon for us as we progress throughout the season,” he said.
Arnold had six saves. Nathan Anthony had three.
Bolivar 1, Greenwood 4
The Liberators fell 4-1 to Greenwood on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Fast said the match was one where Bolivar always seemed in control.
“(We) could not convert,” he said. “The ball was constantly in our end most of the game, but we just had trouble finishing shots and getting it by the Greenwood keeper, who made some great saves.”
Martin scored Bolivar’s lone goal with an assist by Warwick and River Adams.
Arnold clocked five saves. Anthony had one.
Bolivar 2, NCA 1
It took double overtime, with penalty kicks, but Bolivar downed a tough team from New Covenant Academy to open its season Friday, Aug. 28.
Lewis scored Bolivar’s first goal. Martin owned the game winning penalty shot.
“The game was consistently back and forth all first half, with neither team finding the net,” Fast said. “We talked at halftime about getting more pressure from our forwards and midfielders, and the guys responded well. We took control of the second half and had several good looks at the goal.”
Fast said Lewis’ shot from 20 yards out curved perfectly over a wall of players.
Lewis, Rowe, Warwick and Liesen each made their penalty shots to set up the win.
Arnold had nine saves.
