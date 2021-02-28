Liberator basketball will face a familiar opponent in the first round of the Class 5 District 10 tournament next month.
The No. 2 Liberators will play No. 3 Hillcrest at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Bolivar High School.
The winner of that contest will face the victor of a game between No. 4 Willard and No. 1 Springfield Catholic for the district title.
The title game is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Southwest Baptist University.
Earlier this month, Bolivar dropped its second game to Logan-Rogersville 66-45.
Bolivar beat Buffalo 66-36 on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Fair Play
Fair Play, a defending district champion, wasn’t able to repeat its title this year.
The Hornets lost 65-39 to Lockwood in the second round of the Class 1 District 6 tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Fair Play beat Humansville 55-46 in round one on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Hornets ended their season 11-13 in coach Darin Archer’s first year at the helm.
Halfway
The Cardinals lost to Climax Springs 67-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Seeded No. 3, Halfway beat No. 6 Hermitage 78-33 on Monday, Feb. 22, to advance to the second round.
Halfway ended its season 16-8.
Earlier this season, the Cardinals finished third at the Pleasant Hope tournament.
Humansville
Humansville’s season closed Saturday, Feb. 20, following its loss to Fair Play.
The loss ended a 2020-21 campaign that saw the Tigers garner their most wins in over 10 years at 12-10.
Only Humansville’s 11-14 2016 and 2013 seasons came close to the record. The program’s last winning season recorded on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website was in 2009.
Marion C. Early
Marion C. Early lost to Class 2 District 11 No. 1 seed Crane 78-66 on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The Panthers entered the tournament seeded fifth and upset No. 4 Blue Eye 58-46 on Monday, Feb. 22, to advance to the second round.
MCE ended its season 9-16.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope’s season is over following an 85-52 loss to Marionville on Monday, Feb. 22.
The Pirates ended their season 11-11.
The record marks another strong season for the program after it finished 14-11 last year.
Pleasant Hope was 9-16 in 2019 and 2017 and finished just 1-24 in 2018.
The Pirates owned wins this year over fellow Polk County teams Marion C. Early, Halfway and Fair Play. A game against Humansville was canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.