Liberator wrestling claimed a pair of top finishes in its final two tests before taking on the Class 3 District 7 tournament.
Bolivar finished second at the Pacific Invitational tournament on Saturday, Jan. 23, and won 50-21 over Harrisonville in a duel Thursday, Jan. 28.
Bolivar is competing in Class 3 for the first time this year after previously wrestling in Class 2. The Liberators were third in their district in 2020 and second the year before. The District 7 tournament is Saturday, Feb. 13, at Grandview High School.
Against Harrisonville, Bolivar 220-pounder Drayton Huchteman, a defending district champion, pinned opponent Carson Miller in 5:26.
Teammate Kayden Huchteman won by forfeit, while Liberator Izik Simms lost a 1:55 pin to Harrisonville’s Trevor Campbell at 195.
Bolivar’s Jack Roweton, Hunter Davis, Forrest McMannes and Canyon Cunningham also won by forfeit.
At 126 pounds, Bradyn Spiegel won an 18-6 major decision over Harrisonville’s Nick Ripperger.
Logan Rice of Bolivar won a 10-5 decision over Cort DeVenney at 132 pounds.
Jake Banner claimed a 17-8 major decision over Harrisonville’s Braeden Elifrits, while Bolivar’s Ryan West lost a 6-5 decision to Brayden Talley.
Bolivar’s Evan Hendrickson lost a 1:35 pin to Casen Hayes, while Trey Brewer beat Harrisonville’s Kale Weber in an 8-4 decision.
In extra matches, Bolivar’s Cael McCullah beat Jonas Yoder, pinning Yoder in 23 seconds at 220 pounds. Luke Richards of Bolivar lost a narrow 10-9 decision to Bobby Silvey at 220 pounds. Then, 126-pounder Toby Bunn of Bolivar pinned Chris Brown in 1:24, and Payen Campbell of Bolivar pinned Anthony Wilburn in 5:29 at 145 pounds.
Pacific Invitational
Multiple Liberators garnered medals at the Pacific Invitational.
McMannes advanced to the first-place match where he lost in a 20-4 technical fall in 4:13 to finish second.
Cunningham lost his first-place match in a 15-2 major decision to finish second.
Spiegel won the third-place match, pinning his opponent in 1:32.
Banner also claimed third, winning the match with a 16-6 major decision.
West too won his third-place match in a pin that took 3:03.
Bolivar’s Tyson Moore won the 152-pound class, pinning his opponent in the championship match in 37 seconds.
Bolivar’s Brewer claimed third, pinning his opponent in 2:41.
Drayton Huchteman took home a silver medal after dropping the first-place match in a 6-0 decision.
Girls’ wrestling
Lady Liberator wrestling is gearing up for its district tournament this week.
The Lady Liberators will compete in the Missouri State High School Activity Association’s all-class District 6 tournament at Grandview on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6.
At its most recent tournament — the Osage Girls Tournament — Bolivar’s Allison Butler and Charlene Barnum claimed third-place finishes, while teammate Molly Stimpson earned a silver medal, according to online results
Barnum competes in the 117-pound class, while Stimpson wrestles at 122 pounds, and Butler competes at 127.
