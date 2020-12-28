Bolivar High School boys basketball will compete starting Monday, Dec. 28, in the Blue & Gold Tournament in Springfield.
The Liberators are in the tournament’s gold bracket, and will first play Lebanon at 4 p.m. Monday at the Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
The winner of that game will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The tournament championship is 4 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 31.
Bolivar finished fifth in the tournament last year. It won the gold bracket in 2015.
The Liberators enter the tournament 3-3 and on a two-game slide after dropping a 54-46 contest to 5-3 West Plains and a narrow 55-53 loss to undefeated Republic.
Fair Play
The Hornets have proved a supportive system for Adrian Hartshorn this season, who has scored a combined 50 points in two of his most recent games.
The senior scored 24 points in the third-place game at the Humansville Tournament. He was later named to the all-tournament team, along with Kolin Thomas. He scored 29 points against Niangua on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Fair Play stands at 2-2 and will compete in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic through the end of the month.
Halfway
After taking the overall victory at the Humansville Tournament earlier this month, Halfway High School basketball has struggled.
“We went 3-0 in the Humansville tournament and took first place,” coach Jeremy Cook said. “We have lost three in a row since then.”
Central to the team’s issues is its defensive consistency, he said.
There are bright points, though, he said. Brothers Trenton and Trey McCarthy have led the program in scoring and are each closing in on 1,000 points for their careers.
Humansville
The Tigers remain on the hunt for their next win, following a pair of losses to Leeton and Wheatland earlier this month.
Humansville won its season opener against Niangua 76-56 on Monday, Nov. 23. The Tigers had a game against Northeast Vernon County postponed earlier this month.
Humansville will compete in the Doug Loehr Holiday Classic through Saturday, Jan. 2.
Its next home game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, against Hermitage.
Marion C. Early
MCE’s Dylan Blehm hit a milestone few can claim earlier this month.
The senior and future Evangel University baseball player hit 1,000 career points on the court during the Panthers’ 54-43 loss to Miller on Thursday, Dec. 17.
MCE, too, is competing in the Doug Loehr Holiday Classic through Saturday, Jan. 2.
Coach Jonathan Winslow said he has high hopes.
“I feel like we are starting to figure things out and coming together,” he said.
Pleasant Hope
The Pirates are 4-4, and next face fellow Polk County program Halfway at home at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
Pleasant Hope most recently toppled Wheatland 56-51 on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The Pirates will host a tournament Monday through Saturday, Jan. 11-16. Halfway, Humansville and Marion C. Early are expected to compete.
