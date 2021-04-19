Libs mark unbeaten stretch

Lady Liberator soccer beat Logan-Rogersville 7-1 on Tuesday, April 13, to start its season 7-1.
Two years out from a district championship, BHS seems back to its winning ways.
Bolivar’s only misstep thus far is a 1-0 loss to 7-4 Camdenton in the season opener.
Against Logan-Rogersville, Bolivar was sluggish in its second game in two days but ground out a win, coach Steve Fast said.
“Once we got a couple of goals in, we held onto most of the momentum for the rest of the game,” Fast said.
Claire Giglio, Sahara Adams, Mollie Stimpson, London Wilson, Lexi Berry and Mady Niven had goals.
Fast said Rogersville’s lone goal came on one of its two shots.
“Our girls responded to that with high intensity and followed up with five more goals,” Fast said.
Goalkeeper Allison Butler had two saves. Riley Ross had one.
“I am super proud of this group in the early season,” he said. “They are lifting each other up and being great teammates.”
Bolivar 5, Willard 1
The Lady Liberators dealt Willard its first loss of the season Monday, April 5, downing the Lady Tigers 5-1.
Bolivar compiled a formidable front against its undefeated opponent, applying heavy pressure and limiting the Lady Tigers to just four shots on goal.
Butler had four saves.
Willard entered the game a high-scoring team with one of the area’s top forwards, Fast said.
“Offensively, we moved the ball very well and kept a lot of pressure on their defense,” he said. “This team is really playing very unselfish right now,and that is helping us to beat some good teams.”
Berry, Wilson, Stimpson Adams and Jaylee Branderhorst had goals.
Bolivar 2, Joplin 0
Bolivar downed another undefeated opponent, Joplin, 2-0 on Friday, April 2, with a relentless attack.
Fast said Joplin was aggressive, but Bolivar stepped up.
“We moved the ball really well as a team and fired 23 shots against one of the best goalkeepers we will see,” he said.
Wilson was able to punch in an early goal with an assist from Megan Roberts, which set the tone for the Lady Liberator defense, Fast said. Branderhorst scored unassisted later in the game.
“We did have some trouble getting shots past an exceptional keeper, but it was good experience for our girls to go against that level of goalkeeper,” he said. “Our defense was outstanding once again only allowing two shots and no real serious threats at goal.”
Butler clocked two saves.
Bolivar 6, Branson 0
A motivated Bolivar team dismantled previously undefeated Branson 6-0 on Thursday, April 1.
“Our girls came out highly motivated and on fire scoring-wise this game,” Fast said.
Wilson scored a pair of early goals to put Bolivar up 2-0 and the Lady Liberators never looked back.
“Our team did a great job getting Branson out of rhythm and controlling the majority of the game,” he said. “This was a big test for our young defense, and they performed flawlessly helping the goalkeepers to get a shutout against a really good Branson squad.”
Other Bolivar scorers included Berry, Stimpson, Giglio and a third goal from Wilson.
Butler had three saves. Ross had four.
