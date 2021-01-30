Libs rally for OT win

It took more than four quarters for the Liberators to take the lead against Hillcrest.
When they got it, they didn’t let go.
Bolivar rallied late to beat the Hornets 68-64 in the first round of the 86th Liberator Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The home team faced Republic on Friday, Jan. 29. The score wasn’t available by press time.
Championship and consolation games at the tournament are Saturday, Jan. 30.
Against Hillcrest on Thursday, Bolivar trailed 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and was behind 38-27 at the half.
Bolivar’s second half defense clamped down on the Hornets, and the Liberators outscored Hillcrest 11-6 in the third quarter.
Careful clock work by coach Robby Hoegh and a 19-point fourth quarter from Bolivar’s Kyle Pock put the Liberators back in contention. Pock ended the game with 44 points.
Lukas Gabani pitched in 2 points in the frame and Bolivar evened the game 59-59 on a Pock trey, then held off Hillcrest in the final seconds to send it into overtime.
Pock proved a consistent target of fouls and an even more consistent shooter at the charity stripe in the game’s extra quarter. He knocked down five free throws. Teammate Josh Bowes hit two as Bolivar outscored Hillcrest 9-5 in overtime to earn the win.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School boys’ basketball will hope to snap a 1-4 streak next month.
The Hornets have won just once since Tuesday, Jan. 12, claiming a 51-47 victory over Climax Springs on Friday, Jan. 22.
Fair Play faced Humansville, on Friday, Jan. 29.
The Hornets will play Everton at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, in Fair Play.
Halfway
Halfway basketball claimed a win over for the second time this month over Marion C. Early on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The Cardinals won 58-46.
Halfway previously beat the Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 16, to claim third place at the Pleasant Hope Tournament.
The Cardinals stand at 7-4, good enough for third place in the Class 1 District 5 standings, behind 10-5 St. Elizabeth and 9-6 Climax Springs.
Halfway next faces Stoutland at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, in Halfway.
Humansville
At 9-6, as of Wednesday, Jan. 27, Humansville has already earned more wins than it did the entirety of its 2019-20 season.
The Tigers finished last year 7-19.
Most recently, Humansville’s five-game winning streak continued in a 50-33 victory over Hurley on Monday, Jan. 25.
The Tigers’ next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, against Weaubleau in Humansville.
Marion C. Early
MCE basketball is struggling with a six-game losing streak as of Wednesday, following its loss to Halfway on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The 5-11 Panthers play Conway at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Conway.
That 5-11 record puts the Panthers near the bottom of Class 2 District 11, where 14-5 Galena leads.
As of Wednesday, though, the Panthers have a shot at a rally for a winning season. Every team remaining on MCE’s schedule this year has a record at or below .500.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope High School basketball is 8-7.
The Pirates came just short of winning their home tournament on Saturday, Jan. 16, falling 73-60 to Galena.
Pleasant Hope most recently recorded losses to Dadeville and Lockwood.
Sarcoxie is next on the team’s schedule. The two teams will face at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Pleasant Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.