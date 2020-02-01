Bolivar High School basketball surged to an early lead and didn’t look back Friday, Jan. 31, downing West Plains 73-55 in the second round of the Liberator Tournament.
The Liberators jumped out to an early advantage on a trey from senior Hunter Berry, who kept up his barrage through the night to lead his team with 19 points.
After the Zizzers grabbed a free throw and a basket to tie the contest, freshman Kyle Pock secured a pair of free throws to build a Liberator advantage that only grew further.
Bolivar ended the first quarter up 20-12 and owned a 35-18 lead at halftime.
Early in the second half, Bolivar jumped to a 40-20 lead, dialing in the defensive pressure.
A free throw from Liberator Josh Bowes set the advantage at 50-28 with about 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
Bolivar’s Josh Francisco closed out the frame with a jump shot to give his team a 55-32 lead. Seconds later, Brodie Pollock grabbed a steal and scored a layup to open the final quarter.
Bolivar’s high-energy style of play kept the team in the driver’s seat through the quarter, with a frantic passing scheme that kept West Plains guessing right up until the shot fell.
Bolivar’s Dylan Rowell, who nailed a trey early in the first quarter to help solidify his team’s lead, found the ball in the game’s closing seconds and stood, dribbling near midcourt as time expired.
Coach Robby Hoegh praised his team’s composure throughout the contest. As the Liberators improve, they’ve become a target for upset-minded programs, he said.
“The big thing is, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot right now,” he said. “These guys have to be ready each and every time we come out. What they did tonight was they executed things on offense with poise. Defensively, we were also really good.”
The Liberators will play for the tournament championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Bolivar High School.
Libs measure up against Center
Lining up against a taller Class 3 Center team Saturday, Jan. 25, Hoegh knew his Liberators would have to get aggressive and make every play count in order to measure up.
Center entered the season ranked, Hoegh said.
“They’re big, and they’ve got some big wins on the schedule,” Hoegh said. “We’re not the biggest team in the world anyways, so one of the biggest things we have to be good at is what we call playing face to face. I felt like, as the game went on, we really did our job.”
Bolivar took down Center 59-46, topping the taller team in a fast and furious contest at Southwest Baptist University’s Meyer Wellness Center to claim one of two home wins for local programs at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic basketball tournament.
Bolivar High School girls basketball beat Tipton 63-59 in the final game of the night Saturday.
While Center’s athleticism and height allowed them to pass the ball over their heads, the Liberators never conceded the small aspects of the game, Hoegh said.
“That’s what we tell the guys. Little things add up to big things,” he said. “It was just a matter of whittling (Center) down.”
For instance, Hoegh said, Bolivar never let Center get away with an uncontested play after an offensive rebound.
“I felt like our effort on the next play stopped them from capitalizing on those offensive rebounds,” he said. “That was critical. It was like, ‘OK, we did wrong here in letting them get the rebound, but it doesn’t affect our next play.’”
Each small factor added up, Hoegh said, to a game that saw the Liberators never take a decisive lead but break away for the 13-point win late in the second half.
Bolivar exited the first quarter down 12-10. The Liberators hit halftime up 27-23 and started the fourth quarter with a 38-35 lead before unleashing a 21-11 run to take the win.
“It’s our energy,” Hoegh said. “We feel like we’re really good in the fourth quarter. We make you have to work for everything. Down the stretch, some fatigue got to (Center). We’re at our best in the fourth quarter.”
Bolivar faced off with Hillcrest in the Liberator Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Liberators won 63-58.
Hoegh credited the team’s attitude for the win and an ability to draw crowds.
“People like to watch them because they see a lot of unselfishness,” he said. “They see how they really care and love one another. I’m proud to be a part of this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.