Libs second at Monett Tourney

It took less than a minute for Bolivar High School Drayton Huchteman to win the 220-pound overall title at the Monett Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 9.
His longest match Saturday was for first place, in which he pinned Carson Miller of Harrisonville in 50 seconds for gold. All other opponents the senior dispatched between 30 and 50 seconds.
Liberator wrestling claimed second place at the tournament, with multiple from Bolivar claiming podium spots, including teammate Tyson Moore winning the 160-pound field.
Bolivar’s Forrest McMannes lost his first round bout in the 106-pound class against Monett’s Simon Hartline in an 8-3 decision. He fell again, this time in an 11-7 decision to Pleasant Hill’s Troy Gustin.
McMannes won by pin over Logan-Rogersville’s Baron Harper in a pin that took 34 seconds.
He lost in a pin to Cassville’s Kurt Deaver in 1:33, then won his seventh place match over Harrisonville’s Russell Minsky in a 1:20 pin.
Bolivar’s Canyon Cunningham won his first round in the 113-pound field over Willard’s George Patton, pinning Patton in 1:03.
He pinned Monnett’s Julio Cruz Jr. in 45 seconds and won a 6-5 decision over Harrisonville’s Chris Sullivan.
Cunningham lost the first place match to Pleasant Hill’s Sam Ewing in a 10-2 major decision.
In the 126-pound class, Braidyn Spiegel won by pin over Eldon’s Tevin Eldridge in 2:50. He lost by pin in 1:43 to Willard’s Christian Finley and by pin in 2:21 to Logan-Rogersville’s Griffin Swearengin.
Dalton Coe of Pleasant Hill won a 3-0 decision over Spiegel in round 5.
Bolivar’s Logan Rice lost his first round in the 132-pound field to Logan-Rogersville’s Riley Williams in an 8-2 decision. He won a 10-4 decision over Cort Devenney of Harrisonville and pinned Reeds Spring’s Shane Thompson in 3:01.
Rice was pinned by Pleasant Hill’s Garrett Lyons in 2:38.
Ben Bluel of Monett pinned Rice in 1:56 in the third-place round.
Meanwhile. Bolivar’s Jake Banner lost his opening round in the 138-pound field to Logan-Rogersville’s Gave Brandenberg in a 12-4 major decision.
Zach Redwine of Pleasant Hill got the better of Banner, as well, hitting the Liberator with a 25-9 technical fall in 5:13.
Banner won his seventh-place match over Harrisonville’s Braeden Elifrits with a 21-4 technical fall in 5:57.
Bolivar’s Ryan West lost to Reeds Spring’s Jakob McCracken in a 1:52 pin in the 145-pound field. He fell to Cassville’s Jake Anthonysz in a 7-0 decision, but won his seventh-place match over Monett’s Matthew Burdett, pinning Burdett in 4:46.
Teammate Evan Hendrickson won his opening round over Reeds Spring’s Gabe Sipe in the 152-pound field, pinning Sipe in 5:44.
He lost to Willard’s Timothy Stevens in a 28-second pin and to Logan-Rogersville’s Beau Thompson in a 15-0 technical fall in 2:33.
Hendrickson won his seventh place match over Eldon’s Dakota Collins with a 3:10 pin.
Bolivar’s Tyson Moore won his opening match at 160 pounds, pinning Monett’s Konnor Poynter in 43 seconds.
Moore pinned Jacob Hanes in 58 seconds and claimed a technical fall over Harrisonville’s Kale Weber in 5:14 in the class’ first place match.
Teammate Trey Brewer pinned Eldon’s Ian Birdno in 4:51 in round one of the 170-pound class.
He won a 5-2 decision over Willard’s J Stanford, a 14-8 decision over Pleasant Hill’s Donovan Davis and a 7-5 decision over Reeds Springs’ Evan Wilson.
Liberator Andrew Bunn fell to Monett’s Ethan Umfleet in 1:13 in the opening round of the 182-pound competition.
Bunn lost to Lane Brattin of Pleasant Hill in a 2:47 pin, but earned a 15-0 technical fall over Nicholas Rogers of Reeds Spring in 2 minutes.
He lost his seventh place match to Willard’s Rylan Dixon in a 7-4 decision.
Teammate Blake Goodman won a 1:53 pin over Logan-Rogersville’s Joey Anderson in the 195-pound field. Goodman won a 1:24 pin over Alden Barrett of Pleasant Hill and a 5:56 15-0 technical fall over Monett’s Joshua Harvey.
In the third place match, he pinned Harvey in 2:40.
At 220 pounds, Bolivar’s Drayton Huchteman pinned Caleb Hoffman of Monett in 30 seconds. He then pinned Sam McDowell-Driskell of Pleasant Hill in 31 seconds and pinned Derek Hicks of Willard in 48 seconds, before heading to the first place match.
Teammate Jack Roweton lost his opening round to Reeds Springs’ Eben Crain in a pin that took 40 seconds.
He pinned Eldon’s Jasper DeGraffenreid in 25 seconds, but fell to Harrison Merriman of Monett in a pin that took 41 seconds.
In the third place match, Roweton pinned Pleasant Hill’s Nathan Hitch in 1:23.
Girls’ wrestling
Lady Liberator wrestling recently competed in the Seneca Girls Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 5, with Bolivar’s Allison Butler earning third place in the 127-pound class.
At 117 pounds, Bolivar’s Charlene Barnum lost her opening round to Alliyah Joiner of Marshfield in a pin that took 3:25.
Barnum lost an 8-4 decision to Kelsey Harris of Cassville.
At 122 pounds, teammate Mollie Stimpson lost in a pin that took 46 seconds to Kailey Artheton of Cassville.
Butler pinned Marshfield’s Rylee Wilson in 5:42 to land on the podium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.