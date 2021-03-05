Libs send 6 to state

Liberator wrestling will send six of its grapplers to the Class 3 state championship meet Saturday, March 12, in Independence.
Bolivar’s Canyon Cunningham, Tyson Moore, Trey Brewer, Hunter Davis, Drayton Huchteman and Jack Roweton advanced past the sectionals round held Saturday, Feb. 27, in Belton.
Cunningham, Moore and Huchteman each won their respective weight classes.
At 106 pounds, Bolivar’s Forrest McMannes won his quarterfinals round in a 5-2 decision but lost in the semifinals in a pin that took 3:02.
He lost his consolation semifinals round in a 4-2 decision.
At 113 pounds, Cunningham won his quarterfinals round in a 43-second pin.
He won a 9-2 decision over his semifinals opponent and claimed a 5-3 sudden victory in the championship match.
Bolivar 132-pounder Toby Bunn lost his quarterfinal round in a pin that took 3:21. He lost his consolation semifinal round in a 13-2 major decision.
Jake Banner, competing at 138 pounds, lost his quarterfinals round in a 13-3 major decision. He pinned an opponent in 1:57 in consolation round one but lost his consolation semifinal round 7-0.
At 145 pounds, Bolivar’s Ryan West lost an 18-2 technical fall in the quarterfinals, won a 16-0 technical fall in consolation round one and lost his consolation semifinal round in an 8-4 decision.
En route to the 152-pound sectional championship, Moore won a 43-second pin in the quarterfinals, a 15-0 technical fall in the semifinals and a 12-3 major decision in the title match.
Brewer lost his opening round at 160 pounds in a pin that took 3:51.
In consolation round one, Brewer beat his opponent in a 4-3 decision. He won a 13-7 decision in consolation semifinals and a 7-3 decision in the third-place match.
At 170 pounds, Jesse Fields lost a pin that took 25 seconds. He lost his first consolation round in a 7-3 decision.
At 182 pounds, Davis lost his opening round in an 8-1 decision. He beat his opponent in the first round of consolation matches in a pin that took 1:18.
Consolation semifinals saw Davis win 6-2 to advance to the third place match, where he won a 10-0 major decision.
At 195 pounds, Bolivar’s Izik Simms lost his opening round in a pin that took 4:49 and his consolation semifinals round in a 6-1 decision.
Huchteman pinned his first opponent in 55 seconds. He pinned his semifinal opponent in 4:21 and won the title match in a pin that took 1:19.
Roweton is state-bound after pinning his first opponent in 1:40. He lost his semifinal round in a 5-1 decision but claimed the consolation semifinal round in a pin that took 32 seconds.
Roweton claimed third at the tournament with an 8-6 decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.