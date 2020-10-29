Libs upset Zizzers, enter postseason

If West Plains was a giant waiting for Liberator football last Friday, Bolivar seemed more than happy to play the Biblical role of David.
Bolivar dominated all aspects of the game and consistently won the battle at the line of scrimmage.
While the Liberators weren’t quite able to score at will, they proved hard to deny on almost every drive, and several times converted fourth downs into long gains.
Bolivar opened the game with a defensive stand that set an early tone.
After his team fielded a kick, Liberator Darrin Fugitt charged down to the West Plains 30-yard line, and dual threat quarterback Bo Banner scampered 28 more yards to put his team closer to its first score.
Behind his dominating offensive line, Fugitt walked in the touchdown, and Bolivar claimed a 7-0 lead with about six minutes left in the first quarter.
A defensive stalemate held until the senior running back scored again to put Bolivar up 14-0.
A quick pair of touchdowns from West Plains, including a 50-yard run on the first play of a drive, saw the game tied at 14 by halftime.
With 3:14 left in the third quarter, Fugitt punched in another touchdown, but West Plains answered to tie the game at 21.
It was the last time the Zizzers would get to score.
Banner gave his team the lead with about 6:30 left in the game, rushing into the end zone for a 27-14 lead.
Fugitt’s fourth touchdown came after a trio of West Plains penalties moved the chains from around midfield to within the 10 yard line.
A roughing the kicker penalty gave Bolivar a chance to redo its subsequent extra point, and the Liberators took advantage of the opportunity and came away with a 2-point conversion and a 35-21 lead.
Fugitt’s fifth touchdown helped give Bolivar 21 unanswered points, and the Liberators celebrated the Ozark Conference upset of the week.
It was West Plains’ first regular season home loss since 2017.
Despite the loss, the Zizzers exit the regular season with the conference’s best record and championship.
The postseason picture
In the race for Class 4 District 6 this week, Bolivar has a bye.
The No. 2 seed Liberators will host the winner of this week’s game between No. 3 Warrensburg and No. 6 Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
The winner of that contest will play for a district championship on Friday, Nov. 13.
Undefeated Jefferson City’s Helias Catholic High School is the district’s No. 1 seed and also has a bye this week before playing the winner of a matchup between No. 4 Nevada and No. 5 Harrisonville.
In some ways, Bolivar finds itself in a position similar to last year’s district race.
A semifinal contest against a dangerous unknown awaits, and if the Liberators are successful, the district title game will likely see them play a favored team with an intimidating record of success.
Last year, then No. 3 Bolivar beat No. 2 West Plains in the district semifinal but fell to eventual state champion Webb City in the championship.
This year, the Liberators have already shown they can’t be counted out, no matter the odds.
