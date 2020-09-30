I am a senior here at SBU, and I’ve heard a few stories of students on campus who had to be quarantined already this semester, but I never thought I’d have to go through it, too. I proved myself to be wrong only four weeks into the semester.
On Friday, Sept. 4, I came down with some typical seasonal allergy symptoms. I had a cough and a sore throat which I always get with allergies, but because of the times we are currently living in, I decided not to go to class for fear of getting looks from classmates. The symptoms persisted throughout the weekend, but I wanted to go back to class as soon as possible.
After discussing my symptoms with one of my professors, I skipped class on Monday as well and called the university’s nurse. After hearing about the symptoms I have been experiencing throughout the weekend, the nurse’s assistant put me and my roommate under orders to quarantine.
Hearing this was rather unsettling because all I wanted was to go back to class. My roommate and I had already had a taste of online school when the university shut down in-person learning after spring break last semester, and neither of us were excited to do it again for even a week.
However, our professors were more than happy to provide accommodations for us, whether that meant having us video conference ourselves into the classroom using Zoom or making available plenty of PowerPoints and documents to explain the material. With the help of our professors, we were able to make it through quarantine.
A little later in the week, the university’s nurse called us and asked us to explain our symptoms again, and when we did, she released our quarantine order but suggested I personally stayed quarantined until my symptoms were gone. She told my roommate to explain her symptoms to her professors and let them be the deciding factor on her returning to class.
Therefore, while my roommate went back to class, I stayed with online learning until Friday, Sept. 11.
I do realize, though, how fortunate I was in this situation. I could have been quarantined for an entire two weeks like other SBU students have had to do. I hope I never have to find out what that’s like.
Until that happens, I’m going to wholeheartedly appreciate in-person learning.
Brittany Gilbert is a Southwest Baptist University senior and a BH-FP intern.
