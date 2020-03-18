Anyway we look at it — and from any perspective or position we view it — we find ourselves this week in a different world.
A new day has dawned, bringing with it a set of circumstances that most — if not all — of us find rather bewildering and entirely unprecedented in our lifetimes.
Life, as we know it, as we are in the routine of living it, has been reshaped into something more than a little unrecognizable.
Today’s edition of the BH-FP — as issues in the foreseeable future likely will — bears witness to a new reality.
It is a state of abruptly emerging cancellations and closures, quickly evolving statistics and guidelines, wholly disorienting alterations and disruptions in the rhythm of our community life.
As individuals, we find ourselves suddenly unmoored from major anchors in our social spheres, the very places and environments that usually bring us comfort in crisis.
Our clubs and support groups are not gathering. Events are not happening. School rooms and church pews are not filled. Loved ones are left physically separated from us — either because our access to one another is necessarily restricted or we worry about what we may bring along with us on our visits.
We are being asked to see the most core tenet of community — coming together — as a threat.
These restrictions, of course, have nothing but the community’s best interest at heart, and are issued by local leaders who are doing the best they can with limited information.
Nonetheless, this new reality is certain to bring with it a flood of emotions, ranging from fear and anxiety to frustration and angst.
And it is OK to be critical. It is OK to question. It is OK to be scared. It is OK, even, to be angry.
But in the coming weeks and maybe months, what we do — in spite of those emotions, in the face of our fears and frustrations — will define us.
And make no mistake: Life in the time of corona, one way or another, will surely define us — not just as individuals, but as a community.
But who will we be?
How will we weather being alone, together?
Will we be a community that pulls together, though from physical distance, and finds a way to put one another first despite misgivings?
Will we let skepticism or stubbornness stand in the way of what may be best for our neighbors, if not ourselves?
Will fear and panic be our guides as we, with the impulses of our baser selves curbed only by store rationing, continue to leave empty shelves in our wake?
Will we discover — or rediscover — that “community” cannot be defined by physical parameters or mere proximity?
Will we come to realize, no matter the degree of crisis faced, we have grown closer, all while being more separated than ever?
And if the worst or something close to it does happen, will we be able to look ourselves in the mirror and truly say, “We did our best”?
Jill Way contributed to this column.
