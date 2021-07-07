Gov. Mike Parson named Bolivar resident Rachel Lightfoot as the new Polk County clerk on Friday, July 2.
Lightfoot’s official first day will be Friday, July 16, per a news release from Parson’s office.
She will fulfill the clerk’s remaining term, set to expire Dec. 31, 2022, after another appointed clerk, Bobbi Lear, resigned from the office in June.
“I appreciate the governor making a timely appointment,” Shannon Hancock, presiding commissioner, said Tuesday. “The commission looks forward to working with Rachel.”
The release said Lightfoot has worked as a commercial loan assistant, assistant vice president and Level III universal banker for 11 years with Bank of Missouri.
She’s received training in consumer lending and banking systems from the Center for Financial Training and a certificate of surgical technologies from Ozark Technical Community College, the release stated.
Lightfoot has a long history with Parson, serving as his campaign treasurer for many years. She has also served on Polk County’s University of Missouri Extension council, per previous coverage.
Lear’s last day as clerk was Friday, June 11, according to previous coverage. In the month the office has been vacant, Paula Shepard has served as interim clerk.
In her resignation letter, Lear stated she was resigning “with deep regret.”
The letter said Lear accepted a new job and had the opportunity to advance her career and skills “in a field I am passionate about.”
Lear was appointed to the office by Parson on Friday, Jan. 8, after former clerk Melinda Robertson, who was first elected as clerk in 2010, became the southern commissioner for Polk County. Robertson was elected to that role in the November 2020 general election.
Robertson previously told the BH-FP the county clerk’s job is one of many responsibilities, including those of the county’s chief elections officer and budget builder.
During elections, the county clerk’s office makes the call on how many ballots to order based on Polk County’s complicated map of school districts, fire districts, road districts and city limits. Each may bring a different set of ballot questions specific to their residents.
In January of each year, it’s also the county clerk’s responsibility to build the county budget with input from other offices.
As the keeper of record for the commission, the clerk also makes a record of every meeting of the Polk County Commission, including its budget planning sessions.
“Pretty much every other office countywide touches the clerk’s office, either through payroll, accounts payable or turning in their monthly financial reports,” Robertson previously told the BH-FP.
