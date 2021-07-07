Upcoming special elections

According to a news release from interim Polk County Clerk Paula Shepard, the county will hold three special elections on Tuesday, Aug. 3 — one for the City of Morrisville, one for the Humansville Special Road District and one for the Walnut Grove R-5 School District.

Registered voters in Morrisville will vote on a bond election, the release stated. Registered voters in the Humansville Special Road District will vote on an additional tax levy, while voters in the Walnut Grove school district will decide whether or not to increase its operating tax levy by $0.7900.

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming election is Wednesday, July 7.

Absentee ballots for the special August election were ready for voting on Tuesday, June 22, the release stated.

The Polk County Clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and through the lunch hour. The clerk’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31.

Those casting ballots by mail must make sure their written and signed requests include the reason for voting absentee and addresses to which the ballots should be mailed, the release stated. Those requesting ballots by mail must make sure their written request for a ballot arrives at the county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in order to be processed.

The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the county clerk’s office is 5 p.m. the day before the election, Monday, Aug. 2, the release stated.

For questions regarding registering or voting, please contact the county clerk’s office at 326-4031.