Ron Arnold of Halfway recently found a photo of an unexpected visitor on his trail camera. Francis Skalicky, media specialist for the southwest region of the Missouri Department of Conservation, confirmed the photograph appears to contain a black bear. According to the MDC bear report map, found online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/report-wildlife-sightings/bear-reports, there have been only two official reports of black bear sightings in Polk County this year, one in the northeast corner and one in the southwest corner of the county.
