Little project on the prairie

Those looking for greener pastures found them in Polk County on Sunday, May 23 — a warm and dry afternoon perfect for the Missouri Prairie Foundation to hold the dedication of Schuette Prairie, east of Mo. 13 and south of Bolivar.
According to the Missouri Prairie Foundation website, moprairie.org, the organization purchased the 40-acre original, unplowed prairie from Local 101 Hoisting Trust on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
“Rick Means, who worked for the Local 101 Hoisting Trust, recognized the special nature of this tract and restored and stewarded this prairie for many years,” according to the website.
An anonymous donor purchased naming rights for the prairie to honor Bruce Schuette, a dedicated conservationist who had a 36-year career as the park naturalist at Cuivre River State Park, according to the foundation. Schuette became an MPF board member in 2000 and was elected to serve as MPF’s vice president of science and management in 2012.
Prior to European settlement, more than one-third of Missouri’s landscape — 15 million acres — was native prairie, per the foundation.
The foundation states Schuette Prairie and La Petite Gemme Prairie, 4.5 miles to the northwest, are two of the last remaining remnants of the historic Three Mound or Mile Prairie that stretched 12.5 miles from northwest to southwest in south central Polk County.
“This swath of prairie followed the broad upland divide between the Little Sac River on the west and Pomme de Terre River to the east, averaged 1.5 to 2.5 miles in width and included where the town of Bolivar is today,” the foundation’s website states.
The 37-acre La Petite Gemme Prairie was adopted by the Missouri Prairie Foundation in 1974, per previous coverage, and is managed by both the Missouri Department of Conservation and MPF.
Schuette Prairie is a limestone/dolomite prairie — a rare natural community — with a prairie swale along the northern edge and many mima mounds, per the website.
“This prairie is unusual for Missouri in that it contains a number of glade species, such as prairie dock (Silphium terebinthinaceum), yellow coneflowers (Echinacea paradoxa), and Missouri coneflower (Rudbeckia missouriensis),” the website states. “In addition to these dry-soil plants, the prairie’s swale provides habitat for wetter-soil species, such as bunchflower (Melanthium virginicum).”
According to the website, initial visits to Schuette Prairie have revealed that of the 82 plant species documented, 23 of them are restricted to remnant ecosystems, including American blue hearts (Buchnera americana), rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium), green milkweed (Asclepias viridiflora), prairie parsley (Polytaenia nuttalii), and porcupine grass (Stipa spartea). Future in-depth surveys of plants and animals at the prairie will likely add to the species list.
“The average coefficient of conservatism of the listed species is 5.2, a value indicating a high level of ecological integrity,” the website states.
The funding for the acquisition of Schuette Prairie came from an award to MPF by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, according to the foundation’s website.
“These two agencies are trustees of a Natural Resources Damage Assessment and Restoration program to administer funds from a settlement with ASARCO, a lead mining and smelting company whose operations created damage over the last century while it operated in Jasper and Newton counties,” the website states.
