Artists from Polk County’s Senior Center Young at Art class will be featured in an upcoming show at Southwest Baptist University’s Drisckill Art Gallery.
The show is at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Eighteen local artists will be featured in the show.
The Driskill Art Gallery is situated on the SBU campus in the Jester Learning and Performance Center.
