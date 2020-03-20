Local attorney visits school group

Attorney Kenny Beck of Douglas, Haun, Heidemann Law Offices was welcomed by the Bolivar Challenge B Classical Conversations group on Monday, March 9.
According to a news release, Beck spent the afternoon instructing the Bolivar students on the general roles of prosecution and defense, along with court room proceedings for criminal law.
Mock Trial is part of the debate strand and a highlight of the Challenge B school year, the release said.
Beginning with the spring semester, students are immersed in a case that will be heard by a real judge and jury in the county courthouse at the end of the semester, the release said.
Challenge B students in the Southwest Missouri region come together to compete during the last two weeks of April at the Greene County and Christian County courthouses.
The Bolivar Director, Loretta Patt, and Challenge B students thanked Beck in the release for helping the students learn more about law and courtroom proceedings.
Classical Conversations is a worldwide organization that provides a complete kindergarten through 12th grade Christian curriculum for homeschoolers in a community environment.
