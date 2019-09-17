Local BSA troop takes in busy summer

Scouts at Bolivar-based Boy Scout Troop 45 spent a busy summer taking part in a number of activities, including summer camp, fishing on the Roaring River, two Eagle Scout projects, sending two members to National Youth Leadership Training and one scout to the World Scout Jamboree.
According to a news release from the troop, its summer camp this year was at Kia Kima Scout Reservation in Hardy, Arkansas.
All seven members of the troop and three adult leaders made the trip June 30 and stayed through the week, the release stated.
While there, the boys scouts earned a total of 65 merit badges, including swimming, electronics, welding, forestry and nature, the release stated.
As part of his project, Corey Siegfried developed the idea of hammock posts at Dunnegan Park. He worked with the city council, Meeks Lumber, Ace Hardware and the troop to place four posts that could hold up to five hammocks in the northeast corner of the park June 12.
Jacob Harris developed the idea of a life-sized checker board for his project, working with Open Hearts United Methodist Church and the troop to construct a checkerboard that is large enough to walk across as players move their pieces around the board July 20.
According to the release, National Youth Leadership Training is a program that teaches scouts leadership skills and experiences they can use in their home troops. Scouts Tristan Hamilton and Koda Wicklund participated in the program at H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in Iconium, Missouri.
“The course centers around the concepts of what a leader must be, what he must know, andwhat he must do,” the release stated. “The key elements are then taught with a clear focus on how to.”
Siegfried also attended the the 24th World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Scout Reserve in Glean Jean, West Virginia, on June 22 to Aug. 2.
The jamboree was attended by more than 45,000 scouts from more than 150 countries, who participated in whitewater rafting, mountain biking, zip lines, rock climbing and scuba diving, the release said.
Chief Scout Bear Grylls hosted the opening ceremony. The closing ceremony included the group Pentatonix, the dance group Light Balance and one of the largest fireworks displays in the country, according to the release.
Scouts regularly visited with troops from other countries, the release stated, trading patches, a uniform and several other items.
Throughout the year, the troop continues to hold campouts, including an upcoming canoe trip on the Current River and a Klondike Campout in January. The troop meets at the Open Hearts United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Boys in sixth grade through age 18 are eligible to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.