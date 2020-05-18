In advance of Memorial Day, local cemeteries have named decoration days and are seeking assistance and donations.
Antioch
Antioch Cemetery of Pittsburg is seeking donations to help with the maintenance and upkeep of cemetery grounds.
The cemetery relies on community support.
Donations may be sent to Antioch Cemetery Association, 27749 State Highway 64, Polk MO 65727.
Barren Creek
Barren Creek Cemetery, Fair Play, will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at the cemetery grounds.
Brighton
Decoration for the Brighton Cemetery will be Sunday, May 24. Due to the pandemic, no annual meeting will be held this year. Visitors may drop off donations and receive an annual report from board members at the east drive entrance. Donations may also be mailed to Brighton Cemetery, PO Box 664, Brighton MO 65617.
Dunnegan
The Dunnegan Cemetery Board has decided to postpone the annual meeting this year. Board members will be present at the cemetery pavilion on Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24, to receive donations and answer any questions. Donations may also be sent to Becky Peters, PO Box 302, Humansville MO 65674.
The yearly financial statement will be available at the cemetery or can be mailed upon request.
Goff
Due to COVID-19 and the health concerns of our members, Goff Cemetery Association will not hold its annual meeting. Contributions for maintenance are needed and appreciated and may be left at the cemetery or mailed C/O Keven Holt, PO Box 602, Bolivar MO 65613, or left at State Farm Insurance, 930 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar. For more information, call 777-1870 or 327-2777.
Mitchell
The Mitchell Cemetery and Campground will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24. Kevin Punch will be the speaker for the services, and the business meeting will be held immediately afterward. The public is invited to attend.
Morrisville
Morrisville Cemetery Association is seeking donations and help with maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. The association will decorate cemetery grounds Friday through Sunday, May 15-17. It will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the cemetery pavilion. Donations can be made at the meeting.
Schofield
The annual meeting of the Schofield Cemetery Association will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24. The memorial message will be brought by Bro. Scott Reynolds, followed by the cemetery business meeting.
The service will be outside at the pavilion, so all are asked to bring lawn chairs. There will not be a basket lunch this year due to current circumstances.
Star Ridge
Star Ridge Cemetery Association is seeking help with the maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. Donations and correspondence may be sent to Star Ridge Cemetery, C/O Mick Hood, PO Box 51, Bolivar MO 65613. For more information, call 326-4958 or 777-2767.
Have cemetery news or requests? Send details to news@bolivarmonews.com.
