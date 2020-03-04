This week has special meaning for the BH-FP — and we hope for our readers, too.
Each year during the first full school week of March, we, along with the Missouri Press Foundation and The American Press Institute, celebrate Newspapers in Education Week.
The goal of NIE is to put newspapers in the hands of our local students to help foster a generation of critical readers, engaged citizens and educated media consumers.
Locally, our program sends hundreds of newspapers to Polk County school districts each week during the school year — all at no cost to the schools.
Through special NIE features, as well as regular community news coverage, our newspaper doubles as a local living textbook, which can provide teachers authentic local resources to complement what is being taught in the classroom.
But perhaps even more importantly, local newspapers create opportunities for civic awareness — and engagement — by connecting students with the news of their communities.
What is more, the impact of placing newspapers in student hands is not just theoretical. Study after study has consistently shown that students who engage in regular use of a newspaper not only exhibit enhanced reading abilities and vocabularies, they produce higher test scores, participate more, show more curiosity in the world around them, are more likely to vote in elections and have a greater sense of connection to their community.
Consequently — for reasons both academic and civic — NIE is a cause we at the BH-FP strongly believe in. And we are proud to say local learning happens here.
But the program would not be possible without partners.
Interested in being a part of getting newspapers in the hands of local students? Give the newspaper office a call at 326-7636 or send an email to news@bolivarmonews.com.
• • •
Using newspapers to help kids learn isn’t limited to the classroom. It’s something that can happen at home, led by parents, grandparents and families.
MPF has put together a list of suggested activities this week, which focus on everything from language arts to science:
- Literacy — Search for words that start with each letter of the alphabet.
- Language Arts — Select a sports story that is of interest and then rewrite passive voice sentences into active voice.
- Math — Measure and calculate the area of three ads or pictures in square centimeters, square millimeters and square meters.
- Social Studies — Read articles in the newspaper about local, state, national and international women political leaders.
- Science — March comes in like a lion. What severe weather events are noted in the newspaper?
A version of this editorial appeared previously in the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.