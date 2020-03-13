Local organizations respond to continuing coronavirus threat

On Thursday evening, March 12, as the sun begins to set and a cool breeze blows, a small group of students gathers on the sidewalk in front of Southwest Baptist University’s Leslie Hall.
The friends take a few minutes to catch up, knowing they won’t see each other for some time.
After the university announced this week its plans to shut down campuses for the next two weeks — the first week for spring break, the next to deter the spread of the coronavirus — the students say they will pack their bags, leave campus and head home the next day.
Of course, their conversation turns to worldwide events.
One student, Ashleigh Dewees, talks about the impact to student athletes whose seasons have been cut short due to school closings and canceled events.
The friends agree while the threat of serious complications from coronavirus, or the illness it causes, COVID-19, is low for their age group, they know it’s a danger for older adults and those with underlying health complications.
Dewees gets tears in her eyes as she talks about children missing school lunches and going hungry in the wake of school closings.
As the students say their goodbyes and head their separate ways, it’s clear they know the consequences of the pandemic reach far beyond their classrooms and dorms in Bolivar.
SBU acts in wake of virus
According to SBU’s website, sbuniv.edu, the university is “being proactive in implementing measures to keep our community safe.”
“The immediate health risk to the American public is considered low at this time, but it is important that we as a university community remain vigilant,” the website said.
A statement released by SBU President Eric Turner on Wednesday, March 11, said all SBU campuses, including the one in Bolivar, will be closed from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 27.
During the university’s spring break, which runs from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, “all public spaces will receive additional cleaning and sanitization,” Turner said.
“International trips planned for spring break are canceled due to the rapidly increasing travel restrictions within the host countries,” Turner said. “Center for Global Connections staff is exploring options and will provide team members with more details. At this time, domestic trips are continuing as scheduled.”
While faculty and staff offices will reopen Monday, March 23, Turner said classes will not physically meet on any campus.
“Classes will utilize Blackboard to facilitate the learning experience,” he said.
While the university requests students not return to campus until Sunday, March 29, Turner said “some students are unable to travel home and have a need to come back or not leave for spring break.”
“Residence halls and campus services will be open for these students,” he said.
Turner said internal campus events are canceled through Sunday, March 29.
“External events, such as those organized through our conference center and required athletic events, are still currently scheduled,” he said.
Turner said SBU is requiring students and faculty to complete a “spring break travel log” before returning to campus.
The university is also requiring “any student, faculty or staff member who has direct contact with anyone diagnosed with coronavirus or who visits or travels through a country or region with a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice as declared by the (Centers for Disease Control)” to self-quarantine off campus for 14 days.
“These individuals will not be allowed to return to residential housing, offices or to be on campus during the self-quarantine period,” Turner said.
The self-quarantine period is the “personal responsibility” of faculty, staff and students, he said.
CMH restricts visitors
A local health care provider also took measures to protect patients, residents, physicians and staff this week.
According to a news release, Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation established visitor restrictions starting Wednesday, March 11, due to COVID-19.
“Children ages 12 and under who are not seeking medical treatment will be restricted from
visiting CMH and CMH clinics,” the release said.
This restriction also includes visits to The Birth Place and attendance of events in CMH community rooms.
CMH is restricting all visitors, regardless of age, to other facilities, as well.
“Out of an abundance of caution, CMH Foundation is requesting that family and friends do notvisit any of its six long-term care facilities and one residential care center,” the release said. “Visitors with special circumstances should contact their facility administrators before arrival.”
CMH Foundation long-term and residential care facilities include Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Community Springs Healthcare Facility, Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility, the release said.
Additionally, anyone who is sick and is not seeking medical treatment should not visit the hospital and other CMH locations, the release said.
“The current COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. means that it is critical that we take every precaution possible,” Gary Fulbright, CEO and executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, said in the release. “Protecting our patients, residents and employees’ health and safety is our top priority.”
According to Fulbright, the CDC has done a careful review of the death rate in the elderly, especially those with dementia or chronic diseases.
“Experts are recommending we take action to limit individuals from entering our facilities and to ensure sick employees stay home,” Fulbright said. “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”
The release said because “staying connected with your loved ones is incredibly important,” family and friends might consider communicating with loved ones through “a variety ofother ways,” including telephone, email, text, video chat or social media.
Hospital recommends ‘virtual visits’
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, CMH is giving patients another option to receive care while avoiding exposure to others who are sick.
CMH is now offering access to health care through “virtual visits,” a news release said.
“With a virtual visit, CMH providers can diagnose and treat patients for common medical conditions like sore throat, sinus problems, stomachaches, nausea and vomiting, fever, skin problems and sports injuries — all from a secure video chat on a mobile device or desktop computer,” the release said.
Virtual visits cost a $25 self-pay flat rate with “no hidden fees, no extra charges and no hassle with insurance,” the release said.
“With the potential of coronavirus arriving in southwest Missouri, now is an excellent time for people to use our virtual visits to seek care,” Michael Calhoun, chief operating officer for CMH hospital and clinics, said in the release. “If you have a non-emergency illness, connecting virtually to a medical provider can help you avoid spreading germs or catching a more serious illness.”
CMH Virtual Visits are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit citizensmemorial.com/VirtualVisits.
Other local impacts
The Bolivar R-1 School District announced last night it is canceling the high school’s senior trip, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, to Saturday, March 28.
The decision came during the Bolivar R-1 Board of Education meeting Thursday night, March 12, the announcement said.
“Several students attended the board meeting tonight and voiced their desire to have the trip later in the semester if possible,” David Geurin, BHS principal, said in the announcement. “The board agreed that we can look into the possibility of a trip in May or June, provided the conditions for travel improve and enough students are interested in going.”
Geurin said “every effort was made to find a way to have the trip safely, but that simply was not possible given the recent developments.”
“As hard as this decision has been, ultimately, the health and safety of our students is the top concern,” Geurin said. “Traveling to areas with evidence of significant community spread of the coronavirus is too risky, not only for our own students but also for what participants on the trip might bring back that could impact the elderly or other vulnerable populations in our community.”
Area school districts are looking into plans to continue educating students should they choose to close doors in light of coronavirus.
While there were no immediate plans to shut Bolivar schools’ doors as of Friday morning, Sammy Jacobsen with Bolivar R-1 said the district is “working on plans should we need to use alternate methods of instruction.”
The Polk County Library also released a statement Friday morning, March 13, stating the library has canceled all programs until Tuesday, March 31. The library’s meeting and conference rooms will also be closed until further notice, the statement said.
The release said all overdue fines will be waived until March 31, “in an effort to cooperate with patrons' decisions to remain in isolation.”
“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, our staff has increased our measures of cleaning and sanitation,” the library’s release said. “We are initiating our quarantine procedures and are taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of germs.”
Polk County Senior Center also said Friday it would close its doors until Wednesday, April 1.
Beginning Monday, March 16, the center said it will offer a drive-thru frozen meal program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for those 60 and older.
Additional closures are expected after press time Friday, so this list may not be complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.