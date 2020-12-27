Bolivar High School girls’ basketball will compete in the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic, starting on Monday, Dec. 28.
The Lady Liberators are in the pink division, and face second-seeded Ozark at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest High School, according to the tournament bracket.
The tournament’s championship game is Thursday, Dec. 31.
Bolivar enters the tournament 5-3, fresh off rallying for a narrow win over Glendale 53-51 on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School girls’ basketball is competing at the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic, which runs through Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The Lady Hornets will hope to come away with their next win after starting the season 1-5 and on a four-game losing streak.
A home game against Lakeland is next on the schedule. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Halfway
The Lady Cardinals continue to search for their first win, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.
Halfway has recorded losses to Chadwick and Climax Springs this month and will head into a Monday, Jan. 4, showdown with Pleasant Hope, hoping to start the new year with a win.
The game starts at 6 p.m. in Pleasant Hope.
Humansville
Humansville girls’ basketball next heads to the Doug Loehr Holiday Classic, which runs from Monday, Dec. 28, through Saturday, Jan. 2, in Weaubleau.
The Lady Tigers remain winless on the season, per MSHSAA.
A game against 0-6 Hermitage is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Humansville.
Marion C. Early
The Lady Panthers have shown they’re a team on the rise this season.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, MCE is on a 7-3 run, including a 57-21 blowout win over Galena earlier this month.
MCE played powerhouse team Walnut Grove, the 2019-20 Class 1 state champions, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, as part of the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic. The score wasn’t available by press time.
MCE will compete in the tournament through Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope coach Kami Bohnstedt has a pair of strong finishes at recent tournaments in mind as her team looks ahead to a showdown with Halfway next month.
The Lady Pirates took first in the Everton Tournament and fourth at the Fair Play Tournament earlier this season and currently stands at 4-4.
