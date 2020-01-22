Three Polk County high school basketball teams will compete in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic presented by Citizens Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Meyer Center on the Southwest Baptist University campus.
The event will open with a matchup between the Halfway and Galena boys basketball teams at 10 a.m. The two squads last faced off Saturday, Jan. 18, with Galena winning 65-51.
Bolivar boys basketball will take on Center at 7 p.m. The Lady Liberators will play Tipton at 8:30.
