Locals call for changes to busy Greene Co. intersection

Local leaders have put their backing behind a movement to improve an intersection in Greene County that plays an important role in the lives of Polk County residents.
In a recent social media post, Missouri 131st District Rep. Bill Owen, R-Springfield, shared letters he received from Bolivar city administrator Tracy Slagle, Polk County Economic Development Alliance executive director Gail Noggle and Industrial Development Authority board president K. Patrick Douglas regarding the Mo. 13 and I-44 intersection south of Bolivar.
While the Mo. 13 and I-44 intersection falls in Greene County, not Polk, leaders argue it greatly impacts its neighbors to the north as Mo. 13 is the main artery connecting the counties.
It was converted from a conventional diamond interchange to a diverging diamond interchange in June 2009, the first of its kind in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The intersection is known by locals for traffic backed up as drivers enter or exit Springfield city limits.
In his post, Owen said the correspondence asks the state to prioritize the intersection of Mo.13 and I-44 “for improvements to improve traffic flow.”
In her letter, Slagle said she fully pledged her support for “proposed improvements” at the intersection.
“As a primary gateway into Springfield from the north, this is definitely an important intersection to Bolivar and Polk County,” Slagle said. “Bolivar is conveniently located a short 30-minute drive from Springfield, and we serve as a potential alternative for companies looking to expand or relocate.”
Slagle said in addition to improving traffic flow concerns, changes to the intersection “would open up additional opportunities for Bolivar to grow and attract the high-paying jobs that it takes to improve the overall well-being of its residents.”
Noggle’s letter in support of intersection improvements represents the Polk County Economic Development Alliance, which she said “exists to provide a focused approach to business retention and expansion, workforce development, small business and entrepreneurial development and business/industry attraction.”
She said changes to the intersection would benefit the entire southwest region of the state.
“We rely heavily on a strong transportation system to accomplish these goals; therefore an efficient and safe traffic route is critical to our community,” Noggle said.
She said improvements to the Mo. 13 and I-44 intersection would strengthen and grow positive economic development for the area and increase safety.
Douglas’ letter asked the Missouri Department of Transportation to “sincerely consider the approval of improvements to the above intersection given the substantial impact it has on the citizens of our area.”
He said Bolivar’s Industrial Development Authority looks for opportunities to improve the quality of life for Polk County residents.
Douglas called changes to the Mo. 13 and I-44 intersection “a step in the right direction in accomplishing this goal.”
He added the IDA Park, located on the west side of Mo. 13 between Rt. T and Mo. 32, may be the spot for business expansion or relocation, bringing with it new jobs and new residents.
In a subsequent social media post, Owen shared information he received from Lt. Collin Stosberg with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Owen said Stosberg gathered statistics on crashes within a quarter-mile radius of the intersection over five years from 2016 through 2020.
He said the highway patrol reported 260 total crashes. Of those, two crashes included fatalities, 90 involved other injuries, and 168 included only property damage.
Two people have died in crashes in the area, and 147 have been injured.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the intersection averaged over 100 crashes per year from 2004 to 2008, before it was converted to a diverging diamond.
Owen told the BH-FP leaders in Bolivar reached out to him to get the ball rolling on potential changes to the intersection. He said Bolivar R-1 school board member and local realtor Paula Hubbert was the first.
“They were proactive and realized how it affected your area,” he said.
Hubbert said she contacted Owen about the issue when he announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives in 2019.
“I started tagging him in Facebook posts when I was caught in traffic or behind another wreck on Highway 13,” Hubbert said. “He's been so responsive in increasing the awareness of the problem so we can find a solution. I know Rep. Owen is a go-getter, and I sure appreciate that!”
Hubbert said constricted traffic at I-44 and Mo. 13 is a deterrent for people who travel through and from Bolivar.
She said her interest in seeing changes at the intersection are three fold.
“First, stopping traffic at the lights on Highway 13 and 1-44 creates an unsafe driving situation as demonstrated in the data recently shared by Rep. Owen,” she said.
She added that poor traffic flow impedes both Bolivar’s and Polk County’s economic development.
“When cars bypass Bolivar to take an alternate route, they can't stop and spend their dollars here,” Hubbert said.
She said traffic backing up on southbound Mo. 13 is a “tremendous and costly inconvenience for those of us who want to travel that route.”
With summer and lake season at hand, Hubbert said those passing through the intersection can spend 30 minutes or longer backed up in traffic if they don’t plan their route and departure times correctly.
“I'm quite tired of and frustrated at seeing the other highway interchanges around Springfield receive so much attention and funding to address traffic flow improvements,” Hubbert said, “when we have this unaddressed safety, financial and quality of life issue at 1-44 and Highway 13 that affects us daily.”
MoDOT does not have an improvement project currently planned at the Mo. 13 and I-44 interchange, according to communications specialist Regan Mitchell.
“This interchange has been discussed with our planning partners, and we will continue to work with them to determine the needs and prioritization of this location,” Mitchell said.
For more information on upcoming projects in Greene and Polk counties through MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, visit modot.org/statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.
