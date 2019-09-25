Long distance call

In the video playing on Godfrey Rolle’s phone, overturned cars sit on flooded streets as trees whip back and forth against a backdrop of dark, swirling clouds.
Rushed voices speak over the wind.
“That’s the second part of it,” a voice says as the phone camera pans off to the distance, where an even darker set of clouds swirl. “It’ll be the worst part of it.”
The storm playing out over the video is Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 cell that pummeled the Bahamas with estimated 200-mile-per-hour winds after making landfall there Sunday, Sept 1.
The voice speaking on the video is Rolle’s father. His family is standing outside near their home in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands, where Rolle, a basketball player at Southwest Baptist University, grew up.
“This is the eye. It’s really the calm part right there,” Rolle says as the video plays, echoing his father. “The part after that was the worst part.”
Before the video ends, he points out a home in the frame. It’s his grandfather’s house, the roof ripped off.
Rolle said he received the video from his family when they were able to make contact several days after the storm ended. For three days, though, he waited, watching the news and hoping to hear from them. Power on the islands was out, and phone service was unavailable.
In that period, he said his teammates and coaches at SBU kept close to him.
“They’ve been helping me through it a lot,” he said. “They’ve been helping me with encouraging words and by staying there with me through it all.”
SBU basketball coach Clark Sheehy said they’d actually heard first from Rolle’s high school coach, who found a roster of those seeking shelter at a nearby church Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Rolle’s family was on the list.
“That was when we first heard that they were OK,” Sheehy said.
Rolle received a phone call later that day, hearing the same voice he’d later hear in the wind-swept video.
“My dad called me on a satellite phone and he could only say a couple of words because he said he was using somebody else’s phone,” Rolle said. “All he said was, ‘Just let everyone know we are all OK.’ I was asking about my mom. I said, ‘Where’s my mom?’ He was like, ‘She went into the house,’ so I couldn’t talk to my mom and that had me even more worried, not being able to hear my mom’s voice. That was my main thing. I wanted to hear her voice.”
Rolle said he’s been able to talk to his mother since the initial call. A phone company in the Bahamas distributed phones to residents, he said.
Since then, he’s also heard more about his family’s frantic flight from the storm, which started in their home.
“They knew the storm was coming, but they didn’t really know it was going to be that bad because past hurricanes weren’t,” he said. “They didn’t really take it that seriously. Most people on the island didn’t take it that seriously.”
According to a Tuesday, Sept. 10, Reuter’s article, Dorian was one of the strongest Caribbean hurricanes on record and is considered to be the worst disaster in Bahamian history.
Rolle said his parents were sheltering in their bedroom when the roof was lifted away by the wind. They moved to another room in the home, Rolle’s bedroom, only to lose that roof, as well.
“So in the eye of the storm, that’s the calm part, they moved to my uncle’s house.” Rolle said. “His roof started to come off, so they had to move again.”
After the fury had finished, Rolle said his parents stayed in an undamaged room in his uncle’s home, along with three other adult family members and two children. They soon returned to their own home, staying in an undamaged room there.
“The carpets were wet there,” he said. “Everything was just broken up and split. They went to the church after the rain stopped.”
According to a Sunday, Sept. 22, CNN article, about 1,300 Bahamians are still unaccounted for more than two weeks after the storm. The death toll as of Sunday stood at 52.
Rolle said his family has since picked up and moved south to the island of Nassau, which saw less damage from the storm. It’s a change, he said, and he’s thought a lot about his parents now trying to make their way in the bigger, busier capital city. They prefer the laid-back lifestyle of their smaller island, he said.
“That’s the type of life my parents don’t want,” he said. “I know they miss home a lot. I know when I get to go there, I’m going to miss it, too.”
Rolle said he still has trouble fathoming the destruction of his home and hometown.
Other photos saved to his phone show the damaged roofline of his house and the homes of friends and neighbors. Videos he’s found online show the flooded main street area of his hometown, with store windows broken and tarps over roofs.
“That’s my home,” he said. “It’s devastating. I don’t really think it’s even kicked in yet. It hurts knowing that the place you grew up is no longer there. That’s all they keep telling me is everything’s going to be OK. Everything’s going to be back to normal soon, but I know it’s not going to be soon. Knowing the place you grew up is no longer there, it hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
Sheehy said the university has started a drive to raise money for Rolle’s family, including taking up an offering at chapel.
According to the university, cash or check donations can also be turned in to Sheehy or at the Student Development Office. Checks should be made payable to SBU, memo Student Emergency Fund/Rolle family. To give online, call 328-1802.
Rolle said the family plans to use the money to buy clothes and also to start rebuilding their home.
