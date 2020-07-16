Long ride to recovery

April Smith said the call she received from her son, Luke, on Saturday, July 4, will probably stick with her for a lifetime.
Luke Smith, a 2020 Pleasant Hope High School graduate and 2018 youth bull riding world champion, had been competing at the Cabool Saddle Club Rodeo when he was stepped on by a bull.
Bucking bulls can weigh between 1,200 to 2,000 pounds, and the one that stepped on the 18-year-old’s torso caused internal lacerations, she said.
“He called me right after it happened,” she said. “He said, ‘Mommy, I’m hurt bad.’ Then an EMT took the phone.”
April Smith said her son was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield that night, where he underwent surgery within about two hours of arriving.
“He came in as a trauma patient to the ER,” she said. “He got there around 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. and we met with a surgeon and he was in surgery by 11:45 to repair his liver lacerations and his injury to his intestines.”
She said for her son, who last year underwent three knee surgeries as a result of bull riding injuries, it was the most serious injury he’s ever sustained.
“The surgeon told him, ‘This is a life-threatening injury,’” she said. “He’s a strong kid and it scared him. It scared the hell out of us.”
After the surgery, Luke Smith underwent numerous tests and temporarily had to be fed through a tube, she said.
After an echocardiogram and a bubble study, which looked for holes in his heart, Luke Smith got to go home on Friday, July 10.
A dye study of Luke Smith’s upper GI tract showed positive results, which helped with the
doctors’ decision to release him, she said.
April Smith said her son never lost his positive attitude, despite continually struggling with pain, vomiting and nausea.
The same fortitude that pushes her son to climb back on a bull each time he’s bucked off served him as he fought for his life in the hospital.
“He thinks he’s invincible,” she said. “The first night, he was terrified but as he healed and got better and made progress, he kept saying, ‘I’m good. I want to go home.’”
For Luke Smith, who banks on his ability to hold on to a bucking bull for 8 seconds, the big ride to recovery is expected to take considerably longer.
“They’re saying recovery could take six months,” she said.
It’s a tough sentence for the busy family, but she said they’ve also got so much to be thankful for. Friends, family and people from all over the world have reached out to let them know they’re praying for Luke, she said.
“The rodeo family is probably the closest family you’ll ever find,” she said. “They understand what you go through, and they love every kid just like their own kids. Without their prayers, I don't know where we would be so my only request is that people keep praying for Luke.”
