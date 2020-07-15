Rex Austin said he remembers when South 132nd Road, also called Sandy Lane, wasn’t much more than a buggy path.
Last week, the county resurfaced both Sandy Lane and Buffalo Road with blacktop asphalt, replacing years of damaged patchwork with a product that should last a long time, the Polk County southern district commissioner said.
“I was 15 or 16,” he said, recalling Sandy Lane’s early days. “It wasn’t much of a road then.”
Austin said over time, the county built up the road, which runs north and south and connects Buffalo, Aldrich and Mt. Gilead roads, with a paved path.
Time has been hard on the road, he said, and on Buffalo Road, which runs east and west, connecting Mo. 32 with Springfield Avenue.
Bolivar city limits start about three quarters of a mile from Buffalo Road’s eastmost end.
Both Sandy Lane and Buffalo Road see quite a bit of traffic, he said.
Earlier this year, Austin said he had help from the Missouri Department of Transportation in conducting a traffic study on Buffalo Road, measuring the number of cars that pass over it each day.
The study shows about 1,100 cars use the road daily.
While not as well trafficked, Austin said Sandy Lane is also fairly busy for its size.
“That’s people that are coming in and out of town for work or school,” he said. “They’re on it every day, and it’s just gotten worse and worse with all that traffic. Those people needed something better.”
Austin said he estimated both roads were, in some places, “just a collection of band aids,” or temporary fixes.
“They weren’t going to last, but it’s what we had to do to get by with the money we had at the time,” Austin said.
Each year, Austin said the commission is charged with allocating road money, and this year, he said the county was able to make about a $200,000 investment to resurface both roads.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “Both for the people that live on those roads and for the people that drive them every day.”
Driving forward
Austin said future projects on both roads could include straightening part of Buffalo Road and widening Sandy Lane.
An s-shaped curve near the top of a hill on Buffalo Road means oncoming traffic is sometimes out of sight, he pointed out.
Sandy Lane narrows just north of Mt. Gilead Road, Austin said.
“Both of those would have to be next summer at the earliest,” he said.
The commissioner also pointed to East 480th Road, southwest of Bolivar and due west of Rt. U, as a future resurfacing project.
“There are a lot of roads in the county we’ve had to patch,” he said. “I wish we could blacktop all of them, but our priority has to be the most traveled roads.”
