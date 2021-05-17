For Bolivar High School boys tennis, this week was the culmination of a long period of work.
The Liberators are the Class 1 District 12 champions.
Bolivar defeated Harrisonville 5-0 in the district championship match on Tuesday, May 11. The Liberators defeated Clinton 5-0 to advance to face Harrisonville. Bolivar hosted the tournament and entered seeded first after a 12-1 regular season.
“I'm really proud of this team,” coach Nathan Rothdiener said. “We played well against Harrisonville and have been really improving everyday, and that's been our goal this season.”
The success was a long time coming, Rothdiener pointed out.
Many current juniors on the team were freshmen during the 2019 season, when Bolivar last competed. That year, Bolivar finished 5-7.
“It was a growing year for us,” Rothdiener said of 2019. “Then last year, we missed out on our season completely, so to have the success we are having now is really attributed to the amount of work they have put in during the offseason.”
He credited the hard work the team put in over the summer in open courts and attending Southwest Baptist University tennis camps hosted by mens and womens coach Fanni Varga.
“She has been a true blessing for our program, and I have to give a shout out to her and the SBU players,” Rothdiener said. “I'm excited for the opportunity that these guys have for the rest of the season. Hopefully we can keep the ball rolling and make a deep run during the state tournament.”
Two Bolivar doubles tandems — district champions Kyle Pock and Lathan Martin and district runners up Josh Bowes and Aidan Mauck — competed in individual sectionals Friday, May 13, in Mt. Vernon. Scores weren’t available by press time Friday.
As a team, Bolivar will compete in state sectionals against Monett on Monday, May 17, in Willow Springs.
A time hasn’t been posted for the match, per the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.
