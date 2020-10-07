‘Look at him now’

Samuel Case has a scar on his right arm, near the elbow, where a broken needle was lodged there for more than two years.
“I could feel it in my arm. It would make it go numb sometimes, and I was so afraid it was going to move. It was lodged on the very right, outer layer of my vein, and had it been in the vein, it could have traveled to my heart and just got me like that,” he says, snapping his fingers to indicate the ease and suddenness in which his death could have occured.
Case says the needle was removed in a Springfield hospital last December.
The scar left behind, though, remains an inch-long reminder of a 15-year period of Case’s life when he was a different person — addicted to drugs and at times living on the streets, with death — either in the form of an overdose, a night spent outside in sub-zero temperatures or by suicide, which he says he contemplated regularly — always nearby.
“I was just in full self-destruct mode,” he says. “I had burned every bridge.”
Case’s stories of his life paint a picture far different than the man telling them now looks.
Sitting at the end of a dinner table in a cabin at Slingin’ Acres residential drug treatment center near Dunnegan, Case is charismatic and well kept, his dark hair neatly cut and styled.
Tall and well-built, he sits up straight in his chair with his hands clasped before him, though at times he has to wipe away the tears that come out when he thinks about his life, the relationships he hurt and has now rebuilt through his addiction and subsequent recovery at the center.
Case and his family and friends will celebrate that recovery and his graduation from Slingin’ Acres’ one-year drug treatment program, Polk County’s first in-patient long-term treatment center, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at First Christian Church in Bolivar.
Burned bridges
Along with those tears, there’s also laughter, both from Case and pastor Tom Johnson, who leads the recovery center’s programs and is himself a former addict.
Among the thousands of his photos of life on the center’s working farm, which features chickens, cows and a vegetable garden, is a 2019 mugshot of Case from his booking at the Cass County Jail.
He was 145 pounds then. He’s now around 209.
“You couldn't tell it’s him,” Johnson says with a slight chuckle. “Look at him now.”
At one time, Case says he faced up to 17 charges, including two felonies related to drug possession and the attempted theft of a vehicle.
Case says he fell into addiction early in life, starting around age 16 shortly after his grandfather died.
“I was very close to him, and it hit me really hard,” he says. “That was about the time I went to high school.”
He started smoking pot, then got into heavier drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, along with misusing pain pills.
He also suffered from several painful medical issues, he says, including avascular necrosis and type 1 diabetes.
“I became addicted to meth pretty bad,” he recalls. “I was constantly lying. I didn't work too much. I struggled with depression because I wasn’t happy with myself, and I used everything as an excuse to keep using drugs even though there were some legitimate reasons.”
Toward the end of his addiction, while alternating between staying with his mother and father, Case says his behavior caused his mother to lose her place of residence in a retirement home.
He says he’d also hit another low point, storming out after a big argument with his father.
“That was the last time I saw my dad and the start of me being homeless,” he says.
From there on, he says, he lived on the streets, staying in abandoned places when possible.
“There's an old hospital in Harrisonville I started staying at,” he says. “That ended up being my main place. That and the dollar store. I was still using meth while homeless and getting people to give me money, which would buy me cigarettes, something to eat and then I’d use the rest for drugs.”
One spring night, lying on a concrete slab outside the hospital, Case says he looked up at the stars and prayed.
“I was so lonely,” he says. “I was lost. I was at my wits’ end.”
The next month, Case says, he was arrested for trying to steal a vehicle. He spent 140 days in jail.
Building bridges
In jail, Case says things started improving.
“In that time, there was a guy in there with me I knew from the outside,” Case says. “He handed me a Bible on May 17, and we had little Bible studies in the pod we were in. That’s when things started slowly changing. I read some every day.”
Unable to feed his drug addiction, he says he slowly “dried out.”
Friends who were still by his side through everything helped connect him with Johnson, he says. After being shuffled around several holding facilities, he was released last October.
“When I got released, all I had was the paper suit they give you,” he says. “It’s like a paper hospital gown. My aunt and her boyfriend picked me up and bought me shoes and clothes.”
Case says through Johnson’s help, he was able to keep track of his court dates once released and ended up receiving credit for time served on several of his charges.
At his last court date earlier this year, he says he was sentenced to five years suspended imposition of sentence.
If he can stay clean, Case says, he’s been told the charges can be cleared from his record.
It wasn’t easy to navigate the criminal justice system, he says. Many are caught up in the intricacies of paperwork and making their court dates.
“There's a catch to every single thing,” he says. “If you’re out there trying to do it yourself, it's almost as if you’re going to be set up for failure.”
Addiction is like that, too, he says. It can creep up on you like a forgotten appointment, he says, in a way that sometimes only outside help can fix.
“I had tried quitting hundreds of times in that time span,” he says. “I tried and tried and tried and I couldn’t do it. I didn’t want to, really. I thought, ‘I got reasons.’ God led me to dry out in jail. Through prayer, I got established with a whole new family down here, and it’s completely changed me. I claim, in the name of Jesus, I am a new man.”
Acres of change
For Johnson, Case’s story of recovery — the story of the first person to graduate from Polk County’s first in-patient long-term treatment center — is vindication of everything he and his wife, Cindy, have worked for.
“We started Sling N Stones in November of 2014, and from that first day, we said, ‘We need a men's home,’” Johnson says.
A prophetic promise from a fellow pastor at a retreat helped solidify the goal in his mind, Johnson says, and the center opened in April 2019, thanks to donations from many in Polk County.
Over his time at the center, Case completed volunteer work and was eventually hired for a part-time job, which has now turned into a full-time position. He bought a car and put down payment on a rental house.
“Samuel’s graduation isn't a Sling N Stones thing. This is a victory for Polk County,” Johnson says.
Since it opened, Johnson says seven men, including Case, have either passed through or are currently staying at the farm.
“That pastor told me, ‘People that you do not know are going to give you money to finance the dream that God has put in your heart,’” Johnson says. “It happened, and all the stuff we’ve been dreaming about and praying about for years has happened for Samuel.”
