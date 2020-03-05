Have you ever asked God to show you a sign? Have you ever needed direction or even just reassurance that He heard you and was there?
God wants us to “look up.”
A friend of mine came to me with a message once and said, “God wants you to look up.” It took boldness for him to step out and give me this word that had been laid on his heart.
God had given him a gift and had he not shared it with me, I would’ve missed out on the blessing that came with those words.
After hearing God wanted me to look up, I began to walk around with my eyes wide open. I took it literally and looked up at the sky day and night. I was reminded of the beauty God has created all around me.
Psalm 19:1 – The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands.
I needed to be more present and aware. I needed to have my heart focused on Him.
God is a personal God. He hears our prayers. He delights in seeing us happy. I believe He also likes challenges. God is not afraid of our requests, and even sometimes our demands, for Him to show Himself in our life.
I think it’s also a reminder that each of us has been given gifts — Each different but no less effective for the kingdom. It takes all of our gifts working together for each of us to fully embrace and experience everything God has for us.
If I squash my gifts, I’m not only keeping myself from those blessings but also other believers and probably the lost, too. If God gives you a word for someone else, or a vision or dream, don’t be afraid to share it. Our community of believers should be a safe place to use our gifts. And more importantly someone needs to hear what you have to say. Someone needs to hear that message that God wants to give through you.
I read a quote once that I absolutely love. It said, “Be a noticer.”
It’s a simple statement that carries so much weight. We need to be a noticer of God’s still, small voice. We need to be a noticer of the dreams and words He places in us for others and ourselves. We need to be a noticer of the lost and hurting. A noticer of those who need encouragement. And a noticer of all of God’s beauty.
He loves to show off. And it’s all for us. So let’s all commit to being noticers … oh, and look up!
Kelly Mauck is a member of The Heights Church.
